‘I Am Fearful’: Jamie Foxx’s Sexual Assault Accuser Pleads for Her Identity to Be Concealed in Lawsuit, Concerned For Her Safety
The woman who sued Jamie Foxx for sexual assault pleaded with a judge to keep her name hidden from the public.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Foxx’s accuser asked for permission to proceed as Jane Doe in her lawsuit against the Ray actor.
Doe accused Foxx of sexually assaulting her at a club in 2015.
In a newly filed affidavit, Doe said she fears her name becoming public and wants to remain Jane Doe in the case.
She said, “I was sexually assaulted as indicated in the Complaint and as a result, I suffered psychological and emotional injuries. I do not desire to publicly disclose my identity as a victim of sexual assault because this matter is highly sensitive, and I have already experienced significant shock, shame, and embarrassment for my disclosure due to the prominence and celebrity status of the Defendants.”
Doe added, “This case has already been on every major news outlet and has caused me to fear for my safety given the fame of Defendant.”
She continued, “It is very difficult for me to come forward and talk about the events that occurred. The sexual assault I suffered has caused my depression, anxiety, lack of sleep, distress, and I am fearful that a public disclose will cause further emotional trauma.”
“I do not want to bear the stigma that is associated with being a sexual assault victim,” she added. She said she would have no problem sharing her name with Foxx and his legal team — but doesn’t want the world to know her identity.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Doe sued Foxx, using the pseudonym, in New York court.
In her complaint, Doe claimed she was at Catch NYC & Roof in August 2015.
She said she arrived at the rooftop lounge at around 11 PM. Doe said she noticed the actor was sitting nearby at she took her seat.
At 11 AM, Doe claimed her friend asked Foxx if he’d take a photo with her and Doe.
Doe said Foxx told her friend, “Sure, baby anything for you.” The accuser said the Hollywood star appeared intoxicated.
Doe claimed she started talking to Foxx who allegedly told her, “Wow, you have that supermodel body” and “you smell so good.”
The woman said Foxx told her she looked like actress Gabrielle Union, whom Foxx has worked with in the past.
Then, Doe claimed Foxx pulled her by her arm and took her to the back area of the rooftop. She said the actor placed both of his hands on her waist and then moved them under her clothes.
Foxx allegedly started rubbing Doe’s breast, according to the suit. The accuser said she tried to get away while a security guard and others ignored what was happening to her.
Doe claimed Foxx slid his hand under her pants and placed his fingers in her vagina and anus. The woman claimed Foxx only stopped the assault when her friend walked up.
The woman claimed the incident caused her emotional distress along with pain and suffering. She demanded unspecified damages for the incident.
Hours after the lawsuit was filed, a rep for Foxx denied the allegations.
The rep said, “The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then."
“And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action,” the rep added.