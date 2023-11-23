Jamie Foxx Sued for Sexual Assault, Accuser Claims Actor Stuck His Hands Down Her Pants at Popular Rooftop Bar
Jamie Foxx is the latest celebrity to be sued for alleged sexual assault. The alleged victim accused the 55-year-old actor of sticking his hands down her pants and putting his fingers in her anus and vagina before her friend ended the alleged unwanted touching, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The alleged incident happened in August 2015 at Catch NYC's rooftop. The plaintiff — who goes by Jane Doe — claimed she was sitting only one table away from Foxx at the rooftop bar and lounge when her friend asked the Oscar winner to take a photo with them.
In the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the accuser said Foxx seemed intoxicated and responded, "Sure, baby anything for you."
He allegedly told Jane Doe she looked like Gabrielle Union and showered her with compliments like, "Wow, you have that supermodel body," and "You smell so good." The plaintiff claimed Foxx got touchy in the back area of the rooftop, where his hands allegedly found their way from her waist and under her top.
She said she tried stepping away from the actor when he allegedly began rubbing her breasts. Jane Doe claimed a security guard and others witnessed the alleged incident but walked away.
The accuser alleged Foxx got even more handsy after that.
In the documents, Jane Doe said he slid his hand down her pants and put his fingers on and inside her vagina and anus. When her friend noticed what was allegedly going on, Jane Doe said Foxx reportedly stopped touching her.
The plaintiff said she had to undergo medical treatment over the alleged incident. She also claimed she was injured and suffered pain and emotional distress as a result of the "sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery."
She's not only suing Foxx over the alleged assault. She's also suing Catch and its employees for compensatory and punitive damages.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Foxx's rep for comment. So far, no word back.
It's been seven months since Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed reason. It's been a big week for lawsuits in Hollywood.
One week ago, his buddy Diddy was sued by Cassie. She claimed the music mogul raped and abused her during their 10-year relationship, which ended in 2018.
Diddy and Cassie ended up settling for an undisclosed amount one day after she filed.