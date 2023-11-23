Jared Fogle Swapping Out Footlongs for Dinner Rolls in Eighth Thanksgiving Behind Bars
It'll be years before Jared Fogle can eat fresh again — but the disgraced Subway spokesperson will get a yummy Thanksgiving meal behind bars where he can make his version of a mini footlong, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
We've obtained FCI Englewood's holiday lunch menu, showing that Fogle, 46, can have his pick of ham or roast turkey with gravy.
A spokesperson at the low-security Colorado facility also shared that Fogle and his prison pals will be served traditional sides like seasoned corn, cornbread dressing, sweet potatoes, and green bean casserole.
While the former TV personality-turned-convicted sex pest was used to 12 inches, we're told he'll have to be happy with two dinner rolls this Thanksgiving.
Fogle won't have to stick to only one dessert for the holiday. The ex-sandwich fiend will end his lunchtime feast with assorted pies, coffee, and tea. That's not all.
The inmate — who was sentenced to over 15 years for paying minors for sex and distributing child pornography — will also get to participate in several activities to celebrate the holiday.
"FCI Englewood will be providing the inmate population with recreational activities such as various movies and popcorn," the spokesperson told RadarOnline.com. "The Recreation Department will also be offering a variety of holiday games, such as bingo, board games, card games, and leisure activity tournaments, including Baggo and Handball."
- Incarcerated R. Kelly Will 'Bump N' Grind' His Way Through Sweet Potato Casserole & Cornish Hen For Christmas Dinner In Prison
- Here's What Sex Pests R. Kelly, Josh Duggar & Ghislaine Maxwell Will Be Eating On Easter In Prison
- Here's What Convicted Fraudster Todd Chrisley Ate For His First Birthday Meal Behind Bars
Fogle has already served eight years of his sentence. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, he's set to be released on March 24, 2029 — meaning he'll only spend six more Thanksgiving holidays behind bars if everything goes according to plan.
Fogle is one of the many celebrities enjoying the festivities in the slammer.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Besides the ex-footlong king, RadarOnline.com also obtained menus from prisons holding famous criminals R. Kelly, Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Fetty Wap.