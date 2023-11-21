Your tip
Todd Chrisley and Prison Pals Allowed to Play Softball and Card Games for Thanksgiving in Lockup

Nov. 20 2023

Todd Chrisley's first Thanksgiving in prison won't be too much of a drag. While the reality star-turned-inmate "feels bad" he won't be with his family for the upcoming holiday, RadarOnline.com can reveal he'll have plenty of things to do while behind bars on Turkey Day.

We've obtained FPC Pensacola's menu and activity list for November 23. Unlike his wife Julie Chrisley's prison, we're told that a traditional meal isn't on the Florida facility's menu — but the pastime options are out of this world.

todd chrisley prison denies muslim inmates worship
Source: MEGA

Todd Chrisley is serving his sentence at FPC Pensacola in Florida.

A spokesperson for the prison told RadarOnline.com that Todd and his inmate pals will be able to participate in "one-pitch softball" and "volleyball." If sports aren't the Chrisley Knows Best star's specialty, he can play "small hand games," like "checkers, chess, and card games" to celebrate Thanksgiving.

todd chrisley gets surprise visit from daughter savannah house arrest
Source: MEGA

The two will get a very different Thanksgiving behind bars.

As of Monday, FPC Pensacola planned to follow the Federal Bureau of Prisons national meal menu — but the spokesperson revealed that there could be a last-minute switch to an "approved holiday meal," such as "turkey, ham, or soy meat substitutes, as well as the approved trimmings, i.e., mashed potatoes, gravy, and dressing, plus dessert."

RadarOnline.com already told you — Julie's prison is cooking up a traditional feast with plenty of signature sides to make her feel right at home despite being miles away from her loved ones.

FMC Lexington in Kentucky will be dishing out two kinds of turkey and classic side dishes like cornbread, dinner rolls, gravy, and cranberry sauce.

Todd Chrisley
julie chrisley
Source: MEGA

Julie Chrisley's prison is cooking up a huge holiday feast.

While this will be Todd and Julie's first Thanksgiving behind bars, there's a possibility it could also be their last. The reality TV couple's appeal motion is headed to court. According to documents obtained by this outlet, the hearing is set to take place during the week of March 25, 2024, in which their attorney will argue their sentences.

Their lawyer, Jay Surgent, gave RadarOnline.com an exclusive interview, revealing that Todd is "happy" and "pleased with how things are going" in the appeal fight.

He also revealed that Todd "feels bad he can’t be home for the holidays with his family," adding, "We're working on it."

todd chrisley prison christmas menu
Source: MEGA

We're told that Todd is "happy" their motion to appeal is headed to court.

Todd and Julie started their prison sentences in January at two separate facilities. He was shipped to Florida while she went to Kentucky. Despite the distance, RadarOnline.com was told Todd and Julie's marriage is solid, and there is no truth to the rumors they are headed toward divorce.

"Tragedy and pain, suffering and hardship, have a way of binding people together in ways that triumph and victory are unable to achieve. There is something about experiencing painful and difficult times together that just has a way of forging a bond that is unbreakable," their attorney told us in October.

