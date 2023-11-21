Todd Chrisley and Prison Pals Allowed to Play Softball and Card Games for Thanksgiving in Lockup
Todd Chrisley's first Thanksgiving in prison won't be too much of a drag. While the reality star-turned-inmate "feels bad" he won't be with his family for the upcoming holiday, RadarOnline.com can reveal he'll have plenty of things to do while behind bars on Turkey Day.
We've obtained FPC Pensacola's menu and activity list for November 23. Unlike his wife Julie Chrisley's prison, we're told that a traditional meal isn't on the Florida facility's menu — but the pastime options are out of this world.
A spokesperson for the prison told RadarOnline.com that Todd and his inmate pals will be able to participate in "one-pitch softball" and "volleyball." If sports aren't the Chrisley Knows Best star's specialty, he can play "small hand games," like "checkers, chess, and card games" to celebrate Thanksgiving.
As of Monday, FPC Pensacola planned to follow the Federal Bureau of Prisons national meal menu — but the spokesperson revealed that there could be a last-minute switch to an "approved holiday meal," such as "turkey, ham, or soy meat substitutes, as well as the approved trimmings, i.e., mashed potatoes, gravy, and dressing, plus dessert."
RadarOnline.com already told you — Julie's prison is cooking up a traditional feast with plenty of signature sides to make her feel right at home despite being miles away from her loved ones.
FMC Lexington in Kentucky will be dishing out two kinds of turkey and classic side dishes like cornbread, dinner rolls, gravy, and cranberry sauce.
- Julie Chrisley's Unique Thanksgiving: Celebrating With a Traditional Feast for First Turkey Day in Prison
- Homemade Vs. Prison Food: What Todd & Julie Chrisley Would Have Eaten For Thanksgiving IF Judge Ordered Them To Serve Sentences Immediately
- Prison Chef Knows Best: Soon-To-Be Incarcerated Todd Chrisley's Prison Pals Chowing Down On Chicken Legs This Christmas
While this will be Todd and Julie's first Thanksgiving behind bars, there's a possibility it could also be their last. The reality TV couple's appeal motion is headed to court. According to documents obtained by this outlet, the hearing is set to take place during the week of March 25, 2024, in which their attorney will argue their sentences.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Their lawyer, Jay Surgent, gave RadarOnline.com an exclusive interview, revealing that Todd is "happy" and "pleased with how things are going" in the appeal fight.
He also revealed that Todd "feels bad he can’t be home for the holidays with his family," adding, "We're working on it."
Todd and Julie started their prison sentences in January at two separate facilities. He was shipped to Florida while she went to Kentucky. Despite the distance, RadarOnline.com was told Todd and Julie's marriage is solid, and there is no truth to the rumors they are headed toward divorce.
"Tragedy and pain, suffering and hardship, have a way of binding people together in ways that triumph and victory are unable to achieve. There is something about experiencing painful and difficult times together that just has a way of forging a bond that is unbreakable," their attorney told us in October.