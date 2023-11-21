Todd Chrisley and Prison Pals Allowed to Play Softball and Card Games for Thanksgiving in Lockup

Todd Chrisley's first Thanksgiving in prison won't be too much of a drag. While the reality star-turned-inmate "feels bad" he won't be with his family for the upcoming holiday, RadarOnline.com can reveal he'll have plenty of things to do while behind bars on Turkey Day.

We've obtained FPC Pensacola's menu and activity list for November 23. Unlike his wife Julie Chrisley's prison, we're told that a traditional meal isn't on the Florida facility's menu — but the pastime options are out of this world.