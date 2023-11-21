Kate Gosselin Loses $132k Court War With Ex-Husband Jon Over Back Child Support
Kate Gosselin lost a court battle against her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, after demanding that he cough up more than $132k in alleged back child support.
The reality TV mom of eight filed an adverse revival against her ex in September 2022, requesting a Pennsylvania court enforce the payment of a prior judgment.
The Sun was first to report the news on Monday.
Court documents previously obtained by RadarOnline.com show a sheriff personally served Jon with the complaint on April 5, 2018, following which the TV dad-turned-DJ responded with a petition to strike.
"It's a lot of money," an insider told RadarOnline.com at the time. "Both parties are contesting it. It's not over yet."
Online records confirm the case is closed as of November 14.
The latest development comes more than a year after Kate's attorney addressed Jon's claims that his ex-wife removed money from their children's accounts and that she was living off their reality TV money amid reported financial woes.
"There's been no remorse from her at all," he said in an interview before she denied the claims. "Now they're 18 she thinks she can get away scot-free."
The former couple married in 1999 and welcomed twin daughters before their sextuplets, all of whom rose to fame on Discovery Health specials before getting greenlit for their family series, Jon & Kate Plus 8.
Jon and Kate divorced in 2009, and a never-ending custody battle ensued. Hannah and Collin moved in with their father in 2018, and he's since spoken about his estrangement with the former couple's six other children.
After their youngest kids became legal adults, Jon celebrated a new chapter in life.
"I am relieved that court is over and I can focus on rebuilding my relationships with my children who now live in North Carolina and New York," he told Us Weekly. "The kids are full grown adults and unfortunately we missed those opportunities when they were growing up. With that said, there are many events coming up like the kids' graduations, and hopefully seeing my ex and my other children isn't awkward but instead a new beginning."
Jon said that Hannah and Collin were letting go of the family turmoil and he was glad to see it. He added, "There is a sense of relief for me that they can move on, into adulthood without the stigma of mom and dad attending family court."