Tori Spelling Accused of Owing 6-Figure Sum in Back Taxes as Ex Dean McDermott Flaunts New Girlfriend

tori spelling ex dean completes rehab for booze drug addiction crumbled marriage pp
Source: APEX / MEGA; MEGA

Tori Spelling is slapped with two tax liens as ex Dean McDermott flaunts his new relationship.

By:

Nov. 22 2023, Published 6:41 p.m. ET

Tori Spelling can't seem to catch a break. In the midst of her split from ex Dean McDermott and ongoing financial issues, the embattled actress was accused of owing nearly $100,000 in unpaid taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While Spelling has a new set of financial issues to deal with, McDermott appeared to be on cloud nine as he flaunted his new girlfriend, Lily Cao.

tori spelling and dean mcdermott
Source: MEGA

Two tax liens totaling almost $100,000 were filed by the State of California against Spelling.

According to the Blast, legal documents revealed the State of California Franchise Tax board filed several tax liens against Spelling for failing to pay taxes in four separate years.

One tax lien was filed for three back-to-back years of unpaid taxes — 2017, 2018 and 2019 — for a grand total of $59,049.02. Another tax lien was related to 2021 and claimed Spelling owed $36,717.11 in back taxes.

tori spelling ex dean completes rehab for booze drug addiction crumbled marriage
Source: MEGA

Spelling was hit with the liens as she deals with the fallout of her marriage to ex Dean McDermott.

The two tax liens totaled nearly $96,000 that Spelling is on the hook for. The liens were additionally filed against her Calabasas home — and to make matters worse, the Tax Board further warned that the total could skyrocket as interest will continue to accrue until the balance is fully paid off.

dean mcdermott and tori spelling
Source: MEGA

Spelling was reportedly not happy that her ex has been parading his new girlfriend around town.

Tori Spelling

Life hasn't been easy for Spelling as of late. Spelling's estranged husband recently opened up about their painful split after 17 years of marriage this past june — and his new girlfriend.

While candidly discussing his decision to go to rehab, the Canadian actor admitted, "I couldn't do it anymore. I couldn't live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling."

Meanwhile, as the last chance for reconciliation with Spelling faded out, McDermott's relationship with Calo flourished.

tori spelling ex dean completes rehab for booze drug addiction crumbled marriage
Source: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Newscom/The Mega Agency

McDermott recently opened up about his alcoholism and crumbling marriage.

McDermott did, however, acknowledge Spelling in a kind light while speaking with the Daily Mail.

"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," the actor said. "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."

Despite Spelling's wants for McDermott, the actor said the two had become "roommates" by the end of their marriage.

While McDermott appeared to soaking up the honeymoon phase with Calo, sources said Spelling was "over" her ex flaunting the relationship.

"Dean stepping out with a new woman since he hadn’t been seen in a long time is disrespectful to Tori," insiders told UsWeekly.

"She's over it," the source added while taking a jab at McDermott, who they claimed "hasn’t been as actively engaged with the family since they separated."

