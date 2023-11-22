Country Superstar Morgan Wallen Signs Lucrative Multi-Year Underwear Deal
Country superstar Morgan Wallen has signed a massive deal to design a line of underwear, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Wallen, 30, is taking his onstage talents to the fashion industry in the multi-year deal that is set to encompass men's, women's, and kids fits.
Adding to the excitement surrounding the Last Night singer's new gig is that he will be the first country music star signed by underwear brand Ethika.
“I’ve always admired Ethika’s product and marketing,” Wallen told RadarOnline.com
Wallen noted, "Those two have gone hand in hand for so many years to create a brand I respect so much and I’m proud to be the first country artist signed by Ethika."
Sources tell us that the deal includes a signing bonus — and the Whiskey Glasses star will also get a cut of everything sold. They are not saying exactly what the percentage Wallen is expected to earn with each purchase, but the deal will end up being "7 figures" once the sales kick in.
Morgan returned for a second consecutive year to perform at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, where was nominated for a whopping 16 awards with 17 finalist entries, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist.
"Our brand has been built on sports and hip-hop music,” said Ethika VP of Marketing Danny Evans. “Morgan is the perfect fit for our first country music artist. He has transcended the genre with multiple crossover records and there is no box on his fan base. It has been a unique and fun experience working with Morgan on these new designs and we couldn’t be more hyped to release them."
While Wallen will be the first county music star to team up with Ethika, he joins a long list of celebrities who've worked with the Southern California underwear giant.
Ethika has previously partnered with rappers Rick Ross and Lil’ Wayne, as well as top athletes like NBA star Chet Holmgren and MLB legend Manny Machado.