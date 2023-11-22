Shannon Beador Won't Quit 'RHOC' if Alexis Bellino Returns for Season 18: 'She Has Enough Allies'
The Bravo blogs are buzzing with rumors that Alexis Bellino could be making her Real Housewives of Orange County comeback — but fans might want to pause because sources close to the network tell RadarOnline.com that no decision on the season 18 cast has been made.
We're also told Bellino's possible return would not affect Shannon Beador, with an insider connected to the reality star saying she won't quit or cause a scene with production if Alexis joins the cast — despite her recent link to Beador's ex, John Janssen.
"We are still aways away," a source revealed on Wednesday when asked about RHOC's cast choices next season.
As far as Beador goes, our well-placed insiders said she won't sweat if Bellino returns because she knows her friends will have her back.
"I think she has enough allies on that show," one insider said to RadarOnline.com, teasing, "Especially if they bring Vicki (Gunvalson) back." Beador joined the show in season nine after Alexis left the series.
Gunvalson — aka the OG of the OC — was not asked back after season 14. It's been speculated that she will return, especially after she earned the first-ever 'Wifetime' Achievement Award at BravoCon this month.
Social media went wild after Bellino was spotted squishing up to Janssen in a booth at The Quiet Woman — which sources told RadarOnline.com was the same restaurant he was at before Beador's DUI arrest in September. While Bellino's rep tried to play her encounter with Janssen off by stating they were "quickly becoming friends," this outlet was told by several Newport insiders that John is "interested" in Alexis.
Sources also shared that Janssen is pursuing Bellino and has been "calling and texting" her. While Beador won't make a drastic move if she's forced to share the screen with Alexis, multiple insiders revealed that she "will be furious" if Janssen and Bellino become an official couple.
Beador said she hadn't spoken to her former beau in "over a month" weeks ago at the BravoCon after allegedly ending her relationship with Janssen in November 2022.
But pals told us that they were "definitely dating" when she got her DUI two months ago. They also claimed that Janssen's neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" on the night of Beador's hit-and-run. She was even photographed with Janssen after her arrest.
While Janssen was there to help nurse Beador back to health, he won't be there for the aftermath of her sentence. The reality star was hit with three years of informal probation, 40 hours of community service, a 9-month alcohol program, and ordered to pay a $960 fine over the DUI incident. As RadarOnline.com reported, Beador accused the D.A. of targeting her because she was famous.