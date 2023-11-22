Shannon Beador Won't Quit 'RHOC' if Alexis Bellino Returns for Season 18: 'She Has Enough Allies'

The Bravo blogs are buzzing with rumors that Alexis Bellino could be making her Real Housewives of Orange County comeback — but fans might want to pause because sources close to the network tell RadarOnline.com that no decision on the season 18 cast has been made.

We're also told Bellino's possible return would not affect Shannon Beador, with an insider connected to the reality star saying she won't quit or cause a scene with production if Alexis joins the cast — despite her recent link to Beador's ex, John Janssen.