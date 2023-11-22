Your tip
Autopsy Shocker: Food Network Chef Michael Chiarello's Cause of Death Revealed

Source: mega

Food Network chef Michael Chiarello's cause of death has been revealed.

By:

Nov. 22 2023, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Food Network chef Michael Chiarello's cause of death has been revealed to be an allergic reaction that resulted in anaphylactic shock that spiraled into a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The culinary sensation was hospitalized and resuscitated only to later die of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy due to low oxygen and blood flow. He was 61.

Source: mega

It was revealed to be an allergic reaction that resulted in anaphylactic shock that spiraled into a heart attack.

The coroner in Napa County noted that cocaine use was another "significant condition" in the final findings on Chiarello's death on October 7.

While the stimulant drug was in his system, they were clear that his sudden passing was not the result of an overdose after completing his autopsy report which determined he also suffered from hypertension, heart disease, obesity, sleep apnea, and hypothyroidism.

RadarOnline.com should note the cause of his allergic reaction is unknown, but the report said he had "exposure to an unknown etiologic agent" leading to the shock.

The winery owner died at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Eileen, and four children.

Michael captivated audiences with his show, Easy Entertaining With Michael Chiarello, which ran for 10 seasons on Food Network. Thanks to his Italian-influenced culinary prowess, he also made appearances on similar hit shows Chopped, The Next Iron Chef and Top Chef.

"We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being," his grieving loved ones shared in a statement. "He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table."

MORE ON:
Celebrity deaths

"As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts," their statement continued. "His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."

His family asked fans who wanted to send over flowers instead donate to Meals on Wheels.

Source: mega

His sudden passing was not the result of an overdose.

Amid news of his passing, Chiarello's restaurant group Gruppo Chiarello also shared a statement expressing their condolences.

They wrote, "In remembrance, we ask that you join us in celebrating his remarkable journey and the incredible impact he had on the world of food, wine, and family by inviting you to share a meal with your family and friends to remind all of us that the bonds forged over a meal are among life's most precious treasures."

