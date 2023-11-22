Autopsy Shocker: Food Network Chef Michael Chiarello's Cause of Death Revealed

The culinary sensation was hospitalized and resuscitated only to later die of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy due to low oxygen and blood flow. He was 61.

Food Network chef Michael Chiarello 's cause of death has been revealed to be an allergic reaction that resulted in anaphylactic shock that spiraled into a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It was revealed to be an allergic reaction that resulted in anaphylactic shock that spiraled into a heart attack.

The coroner in Napa County noted that cocaine use was another "significant condition" in the final findings on Chiarello's death on October 7.

While the stimulant drug was in his system, they were clear that his sudden passing was not the result of an overdose after completing his autopsy report which determined he also suffered from hypertension, heart disease, obesity, sleep apnea, and hypothyroidism.

RadarOnline.com should note the cause of his allergic reaction is unknown, but the report said he had "exposure to an unknown etiologic agent" leading to the shock.