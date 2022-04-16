Food Network Star Ariel Robinson's Husband Pleads Guilty To His Role In 3-Year-Old Foster Daughter's Death

The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina, and her 35-year-old husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, were charged back in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl.

According to local news reports, Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty on Thursday in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse as well as aiding and abetting.

Their 3-year-old foster daughter reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the foster parent's home in Simpsonville on January 14th last year. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital later that night.