Bergen County prosecutors caught wind of the allegations against the New Jersey chef's in November of last year, right around the same time the two women filed their case.

One of the women suing the ex-Chopped star says she was a former waitress who worked at Yehudiel's restaurant The Humble Toast. She claims the TV cooking show contestant forced her to perform various adult acts when she was only 17.

The second alleged victim claims to have been abused by the chef when she was just 15 years old.