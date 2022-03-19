'Chopped' Chef Shalom 'Sal' Yehudiel Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting A Child Less Than A Year After Previous Abuse Claims
New Jersey chef Shalom 'Sal' Yehudiel, who appeared on Food Network's Chopped in 2020, has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child.
This comes less than a year after the TV chef was sued by two women who claim Yehudiel forced himself onto them when they were minors.
Bergen County prosecutors caught wind of the allegations against the New Jersey chef's in November of last year, right around the same time the two women filed their case.
One of the women suing the ex-Chopped star says she was a former waitress who worked at Yehudiel's restaurant The Humble Toast. She claims the TV cooking show contestant forced her to perform various adult acts when she was only 17.
The second alleged victim claims to have been abused by the chef when she was just 15 years old.
Yehudiel, who is originally from Israel and specializes in traditional Jewish meals, is reportedly married and has young children of his own.
As the owner of two New Jersey restaurants: The Humble Toast and La Cucina Di Nava, he's built quite a name for himself.
His notoriety landed him on one of the biggest cooking shows on the Food Network, Chopped, in 2020. In the cooking competition, Yehudiel made it to the Top 4 before being eliminated and sent home.
Yehudiel has denied the women's claims, alleging they are trying to extort him after gaining notoriety on the popular TV competition. He has yet to release any further statement about his arrest.
Following the allegations, Jersey locals began a boycott of his restaurants. Protesters showed up with signs calling Yehudiel a predator and abuser, among other names. As a response to the protest, the restaurant entrepreneur stepped down from the day-to-day duties at his establishments.
They have yet to schedule the chef's next court date. He is currently being held in Bergen County Jail in New Jersey.