Trump Boasts About Big Crowds While Blasting 'Lamestream Media' for Claiming He Has Empty Seats

"Many times when I'm making a Speech, which are always sold-out with lots of people not being able to get into the Arena or Venue, the Fake News will watch people come down from the rafters (bad seats) onto the floor — nearer the stage," Trump began.

He said in these cases, paparazzi start taking pictures of these "once fully occupied areas and seats, and then come out with a story — 'Trump Arena wasn't full' or, 'Trump didn't have a Sellout' — When they know that is not true."

"They say it without fail!" he declared. "The fact is, thousands of people get sent away, we never have empty seats, because we’re selling a product people want—AMERICAN GREATNESS!"