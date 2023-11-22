Trump Boasts About Big Crowds While Blasting 'Lamestream Media' for Claiming He Has Empty Seats
Former president Donald Trump issued a PSA to assure critics that his political events are widely attended, aiming at the "lamestream media" reporting otherwise.
The embattled GOP frontrunner said his venues are consistently jam-packed ahead of the 2024 presidential election, venting about his grievances with claims to the contrary in a Truth Social post, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Many times when I'm making a Speech, which are always sold-out with lots of people not being able to get into the Arena or Venue, the Fake News will watch people come down from the rafters (bad seats) onto the floor — nearer the stage," Trump began.
He said in these cases, paparazzi start taking pictures of these "once fully occupied areas and seats, and then come out with a story — 'Trump Arena wasn't full' or, 'Trump didn't have a Sellout' — When they know that is not true."
"They say it without fail!" he declared. "The fact is, thousands of people get sent away, we never have empty seats, because we’re selling a product people want—AMERICAN GREATNESS!"
"This is a Movement like none other, and the Failing Media should get on board now. Our Country needs it, and they need it because their lack of credibility is causing many News Organizations to fail," he continued. "They're going out of business because they don't tell the truth. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
- Donald Trump Loudly Booed and Flipped the Bird by Iowa College Football Crowd
- 'Many Minds Were Changed': Donald Trump Praises 'Very Smart' CNN for Hosting New Hampshire Town Hall
- Former Sen. Claire McCaskill Declares Donald Trump 'More Dangerous' Than Hitler and Mussolini: 'He Has No Philosophy He Believes In'
During a recent rally in Florida on November 8, the former president proudly declared that he was "standing in front of tens of thousands" of supporters. The stadium where he was speaking has a capacity of roughly 5,200 people, noted the Associated Press.
"HAPPENING NOW: People are streaming out of Trump's BORING event while he is still speaking," the video was captioned on an X, formerly Twitter, account supporting his rival Ron DeSantis.
Crowd size reports have been a source of contention for Trump, who had previously shut down claims that fewer people showed up for his 2017 inauguration than for former President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009.
A side-by-side aerial image released at the time appeared to show a sparse crowd for Trump's event viewed from the Washington Monument in comparison to Obama's.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Trump said that up to 1.5 million people had attended, a claim that photographs disproved, per the New York Times.
His press secretary stated it had been "the largest audience to ever see an inauguration."