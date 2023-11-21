'Excellent Health': Donald Trump Shares Letter From His Doctor on Joe Biden's 81st Birthday
Donald Trump shared a letter from his doctor this week that insisted the ex-president was in “excellent health” ahead of next year’s presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come the same day that President Joe Biden turned 81, the former president shared a letter from his physician – Dr. Bruce Aronwald – to Truth Social.
According to Dr. Aronwald, former President Trump is in “excellent health.”
The doctor also noted that Trump recently lost weight due to “daily physical activity” and that Trump’s cognitive health is “exceptional.”
Although Dr. Aronwald conducted Trump’s latest health examination on September 13, the former president waited until Monday to share the results of the exam – seemingly to coincide with President Biden’s 81st birthday.
“I have been President Donald J. Trump’s personal physician since 2021,” the embattled ex-president’s physician wrote. “During this time, I have conducted several comprehensive examinations, the most recent being September 13, 2023, and have supervised specialist consultations along with ancillary testing for screening and preventative health maintenance.”
“I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent,” Dr. Aronwald continued. “His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional.”
“In addition,” Trump’s doctor wrote, “his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction.”
“Cardiovascular studies are all normal and cancer screening tests are all negative,” Dr. Aronwald explained further. “President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule.”
“It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump shared the letter from his doctor on the same day that President Biden turned 81.
The current commander-in-chief is under significant scrutiny due to his old age ahead of next year’s race for the White House.
While Trump has touted his own “excellent health” ahead of next year’s presidential election, President Biden’s allies have reportedly expressed concern that Biden is “too old” – particularly as he continues to slip in the polls against Trump.
Other sources from within Biden’s inner circle are reportedly worried about the “optics” of Biden’s age going into next year’s presidential election cycle.
Andrew Bates, Biden’s spokesperson, recently dismissed the concerns regarding the 81-year-old leader’s age and insisted that the president continues to “fight every day” for American families.
“President Biden is fighting every day to add to those results for families, while Republican officials fight with each other and quadruple down on criticisms of him that failed in 2020, 2022, and 2023,” Bates argued.
Biden reportedly plans to remain in the 2024 race for the White House despite the growing calls from voters and critics to step aside.