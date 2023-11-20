Joe Biden's Family Growing Concerned About His Age As 81-Year-Old Falls in New Polls Against Trump
Joe Biden’s inner circle is growing extremely concerned about the “optics” of his age — as the president continues to slide in the polls, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed that Biden’s family and close friends are not worried about his ability to lead but are aware Americans view the 81-year-old as “too old.”
Sources say Biden’s team has been suggesting having him take shorter walks while on camera. In addition, they have tried to suggest Biden wear more comfortable shoes while in public.
A portion of Democrats have accused Biden’s team of not handling the age issue properly. Many have asked the president’s associates to take on the attacks but they have been “dismissive” of the advice, sources say.
One donor told Politico they brought up the issue of changing the strategy on how to address the age issue. He said DNC officials “just refused to even acknowledge it was a problem.”
“I think the strategy is not to even address it, to consider questions like that stupid or silly,” the donor added. “Literally everyone is talking about it, even amongst donors. But the response is always: ‘What are you going to do?’”
Biden’s spokesperson, Andrew Bates, spoke to Politico about the allegations.
“President Biden is fighting every day to add to those results for families, while Republican officials fight with each other and quadruple down on criticisms of him that failed in 2020, 2022 and 2023,” Bates said.
Back in September, Trump told Megyn Kelly that Biden was not too old to run but lacked the “mental acuity” needed.
He told Kelly, “But no, he's not too old at all. He's grossly incompetent.”
He added, “You know, there's great wisdom if you're not in a position like him. But if you go back 25 years, he wasn't the sharpest tack either.”
In recent polling, Biden has slipped in support as many Americans are unhappy with his handling of the Israel-Hamas war.