Donald Trump Suffers Major Meltdown After Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President: 'DeSanctimonious and Birdbrain did NOTHING!'
Donald Trump suffered yet another major meltdown over the weekend after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidency, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former president’s borderline breakdown took place on Sunday just hours after he held a campaign rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Saturday.
While Reynolds officially endorsed DeSantis for the 2024 presidency two weeks ago, the Iowa governor announced a new DeSantis campaign headquarters in her state on Sunday.
Trump began his startling diatribe with a video that he posted to Truth Social before he launched a blistering attack against both Reynolds and DeSantis.
“Thank you, Governor Reynolds for being so loyal,” Trump wrote sarcastically alongside a video of Reynolds praising the embattled former president. “MAGA!”
Trump then targeted “Ron DeSanctimonious” and the “birdbrain” Iowa governor in another Truth Social post uploaded to the social media platform roughly three hours later.
“Kim Reynolds of Iowa has gone from a popular Governor to the MOST UNPOPULAR GOVERNOR IN THE UNITED STATES, not an easy feat,” Trump fumed. “Her Endorsement of Ron DeSanctimonious, who is 50 Points down to me in the Polls, has given him exactly ZERO ‘Bounce.’”
“He is a wounded bird falling violently from the sky,” the ex-president continued. “I wonder what position Kim was promised in order to back someone who is sooo far down?”
“DeSanctimonious and Birdbrain did NOTHING,” Trump added. “MAGA!!!”
The embattled former president was later endorsed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump remains the frontrunner in the ongoing 2024 race for the White House with less than one year left before the general election on November 5, 2024.
With a nearly 60% average among GOP voters, Trump leads DeSantis by a whopping 46 points. The former president also leads GOP challenger Nikki Haley by 50 percentage points, Vivek Ramaswamy by 55 points, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie by 57 percentage points.
Another recent poll published by the New York Times found that President Joe Biden trails ex-President Trump by four to ten points in five out of six key battleground states – including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.
Trump utilized his 2024 campaign rally in Fort Dodge on Saturday to attack Biden – who just turned 81 on Monday – and cast doubt regarding the aging president’s mental capabilities ahead of next year’s election.
“Our leader is a stupid person," Trump said of Biden this past weekend.
Biden previously called Trump a “loser” and said that Trump “shouldn’t be president” should 45 win again next year.
“There's a lot of reasons to be against Donald Trump, but damn, he shouldn't be president,” Biden said earlier this month.