Trump Slams 'Disloyal' Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds After DeSantis Endorsement
Donald Trump took to Truth Social with a scathing message about "disloyal" Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds after she endorsed Ron DeSantis and predicted his GOP rival will be voted in as the next president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I believe [Trump] can't win," she declared, "and I believe that Ron can."
"That's a big reason I got behind [DeSantis]," Reynolds, who broke Iowa tradition of staying neutral, shared alongside the Republican candidate while speaking out about the 2024 oval office race in a rare joint interview with NBC News.
"I just felt like I couldn't sit on the sidelines any longer. We have too much at stake," she explained, adding that DeSantis is who she truly felt is qualified for the role.
"Our country is in a world of hurt, the world is a powder keg, and I think it's just really important that we put the right person in office," Reynolds continued ahead of the January 15 Iowa caucuses.
In the same interview, DeSantis echoed praise toward Reynolds while speaking about her accomplishments.
"This one's obviously very meaningful, because Kim has proven to be a great leader that Iowans love," he said. "I mean, any time I mention her name out there, they cheer, and it's because of what she's been able to accomplish as governor."
- Donald Trump Attacks ‘DISLOYAL’ Ron DeSantis In 4 AM Post: ‘Desperately Needs a Personality Transplant’
- 'Ron DeSanctimonious Is Playing Games!' Ex-Prez Donald Trump SLAMS Ron DeSantis After Florida Governor's Midterm Victory
- ‘Fake News’: Donald Trump Accused of Spreading False Rumor About DeSantis As He Panics About Declining Poll Numbers
Trump, however, fired back with his own criticism on Monday night shortly after she expressed her support of DeSantis and said he will put "this country first and not himself."
"Why would anybody endorse Ron DeSanctimonious, who is like a wounded bird falling from the sky?" Trump questioned. "His Poll numbers are terrible, he is totally against Ethanol, and fought to destroy Social Security and Medicare. Well, the 'Nation's most unpopular governor,' Kim Reynolds of Iowa, just endorsed him. What's that all about?"
He went on to share a poll which stated that Reynolds is America's "most unpopular governor" with a 47 percent disapproval rating, reasoning that it's "because people don't like disloyalty."
"I opened the position for Reynolds, so she became Governor of Iowa, by moving Terry Branstad to China as Ambassador. I then helped her when she was substantially down and losing to the Democrat Candidate, and worked hard to get her Elected, including an Endorsement and Big TRUMP Rallies. Very importantly, I was the sole reason that Iowa remained FIRST IN THE NATION," he wrote.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"I was Strong on Ethanol, DeSantis voted against it, and other things bad for Iowa, like wanting to destroy Social Security and Medicare. Despite all of this, Reynolds remained Neutral on Endorsements, and she is now America's most Unpopular Governor, and Ron DeSanctimonious is Second. That's what happens when you are disloyal to those that got you there!"
As of Tuesday, Reynolds has yet to address Trump's criticism of her endorsement.