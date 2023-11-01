'Gone Bad': Donald Trump Trashes 'New York Post' and Says They've Turned on Him

"Since the New York Post went bad on Trump and they have gone bad," he emphasized in a video posted to his social media platform, "their numbers have fallen tremendously."

Former president Donald Trump called out the New York Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch 's News Corp, and claimed the publication could be doomed to fail if they "don't change."

"And now, for whatever reason, and I guess it's radical left or the RINO stuff, they have gotten really bad and it's ridiculous," the embattled GOP frontrunner continued his rant, predicting their readership will continue to dwindle because "great people are tired of hearing fake news."

"The New York Post used to be so good, but not anymore," he declared. Trump suggested that timing is of the essence, claiming, "We have to get it back before it's too late because frankly, if they dont change, there will be no more New York Post and that would be sad."