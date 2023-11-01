'Gone Bad': Donald Trump Trashes 'New York Post' and Says They've Turned on Him
Former president Donald Trump called out the New York Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, and claimed the publication could be doomed to fail if they "don't change."
"Since the New York Post went bad on Trump and they have gone bad," he emphasized in a video posted to his social media platform, "their numbers have fallen tremendously."
"And now, for whatever reason, and I guess it's radical left or the RINO stuff, they have gotten really bad and it's ridiculous," the embattled GOP frontrunner continued his rant, predicting their readership will continue to dwindle because "great people are tired of hearing fake news."
"The New York Post used to be so good, but not anymore," he declared. Trump suggested that timing is of the essence, claiming, "We have to get it back before it's too late because frankly, if they dont change, there will be no more New York Post and that would be sad."
It's unknown what coverage set off Trump; perhaps an op-ed from earlier this year with a similar narrative about him featuring the headline, "Trump won't change, and that shows he can't win."
"'Defeated' Trump calls for case to end after storming out of courtroom," another headline read from an October 24 article.
More recent coverage included his wife Melania's rare appearance alongside Trump at a Mar-a-Lago Halloween bash amid his various ongoing court battles. They were previously seen sitting together during Easter brunch back in April.
- Furious Donald Trump Blames Sean Hannity, Wife Melania For GOP Slump In Bizarre Outbursts
- Donald Trump ATTACKS Rupert Murdoch Over Fox News-Dominion Lawsuit Revelations, Accuses Media Magnate Of 'Throwing His Anchors Under The Table' In Latest Rant
- Donald Trump Looks Grim Arriving In NYC Ahead Of Arraignment, Gives Pitiful Wave To Supporters At Trump Tower
Over the summer, it was reported that she was keeping up a more low-key lifestyle in New York in recent months while Trump deals with his various indictments.
"Melania publicly supports her husband but privately prefers a life with 100 percent privacy and no press scrutiny," an insider told PEOPLE. "She knows how her husband is but still believes there has been too much dumping on him and wants nothing to do with any of it."
It was also claimed that "Melania has a small circle of family and very few trusted friends." Plus, she apparently "hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime anywhere."
RadarOnline.com has since learned that Trump's eldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, are testifying at Trump's fraud trial in Manhattan Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, while the 2024 hopeful is set to take the stand on November 6.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Trump's daughter Ivanka must also testify in person, a judge ruled Friday.