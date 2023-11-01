Your tip
Donald Trump Unleashes on 'Sleazebag' Ex-Pal Michael Cohen in Insane 2:28 AM Rant, Hours Before Son Don Jr. is Set to Testify in $250 Million Trial

donald trump michael cohen attack testimony star witness million trial ivanka don jr eric called to court
Source: MEGA

Cohen testified last week in the $250 million fraud trial.

By:

Nov. 1 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump attacked his one-time lawyer Michael Cohen in an early morning rant as his children gear up to be grilled in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Last week, Cohen testified in court against Trump in the $250 million fraud lawsuit brought by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

Source: MEGA

Trump unleashed this morning on Truth Social.

In the suit, James accused Trump and his family of exaggerating the value of The Trump Organization’s assets to obtain loans.

Cohen told the court that Trump had never asked him to inflate the numbers on his financial statements.

Source: MEGA

Cohen said Trump never asked him to inflate the value of assets.

Despite providing answers that were favorable to Trump, the ex-president stormed out of court following Cohen’s testimony.

This morning, the ex-president unleashed on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump posted at 2:28 AM to his followers, “Letitia James before Trump and developer Hating Judge, Arthur Engoron, which should have never been brought in that the so-called STAR WITNESS, SleazeBag Lawyer (for many people) Michael Cohen, admitted last week on the stand that he LIED, and also that your favorite President, Donald J. Trump, or anyone from the Trump Organization, NEVER TOLD HIM TO INFLATE VALUES ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, the opposite of what he told the A.G. in order to get this HOAX started. Therefore, on that fact alone, this Fake Case should be dismissed.”

Source: MEGA

Ivanka will appear in court next week.

He added, “Additionally, however, the Financial Statements Values are Conservative (LOW!), Mar-a-Lago is worth MUCH MORE than $18,000,000, there is a 100% Disclaimer Clause on the 1st page of the Statements, the Banks and Insurance Companies were paid in full, no defaults, they all made money, and there is no Victim (except me!). Leave my children alone, Engoron.”

He ended, “You are a disgrace to the legal profession!”

Source: MEGA

Cohen was once Trump's fixer.

Hours later, Trump continued his attack telling his followers, “Judge Engoron is a political hack who ruled against me before the trial even started. He is doing the dirty work for the Democrat Party. I was not even given the option of a jury, This Rigged Case should have never been brought.”

Trump's son Don Jr. is set to be called as a witness today in the case and his younger son Eric will take the stand later this week. The ex-president's daughter Ivanka will be called next week after being ordered by the judge to appear.

