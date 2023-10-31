Don Jr. Claims 'They Want to Throw Trump in Jail for a Thousand Years' and Impose the 'Death Penalty' in Unhinged Newsmax Rant — 'This is Why We Fight'
Donald Trump Jr. slammed the ongoing fraud trial against his ex-president father and claimed that the prosecutors “want to throw Trump in jail for a thousand years,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The development came as Don Jr. is expected to testify in the civil fraud trial against ex-President Donald Trump in New York on Wednesday.
The former first son appeared for an interview on Newsmax on Monday night in which he attacked the ongoing fraud proceedings.
Don Jr. also used his time on Newsmax host Eric Bolling’s program The Balance to attack Michael Cohen and President Joe Biden.
“We’ve seen the bias, we’ve seen, you know, Michael Cohen lie under oath, literally get caught, literally perjured himself in front of – you know, admitted perjury beyond what he already went to prison for,” the embattled ex-president’s eldest son told Bolling.
“It shows you what happens when you’re in a kangaroo court,” Don Jr. continued. “It doesn’t matter what the rules are, it doesn’t matter what the Constitution says, it doesn’t matter what general practices and business would be. It doesn’t matter.”
“They have a narrative, they have an end goal, and they’ll do whatever it takes to get there.”
The embattled former first son then targeted President Biden and the “Biden crime family” before claiming that the prosecutors “want to throw Trump in jail for a thousand years” and impose the “death penalty.”
“I think the people understand that,” he charged. “They see what Joe Biden is doing. You see the checks, you see the wire transfers, you wonder why the grandchildren are getting checks from the Chinese government. You know, those are all reasonable questions and yet no one asks them.”
“Our mainstream media, the people in D.C., unwilling to ask it, but they want to throw Trump in jail for a thousand years and/or the death penalty,” Don Jr. added.
“Truly sick stuff, but this is why we fight.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former President Trump remains on trial in New York in connection to a $250 million fraud lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James last year.
Don Jr., his brother Eric Trump, and several Trump Organization executives were also named as co-defendants in the case filed by James last year.
James alleged that the defendants engaged in a “decade-long scheme” in which they used "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" to inflate Donald Trump's net worth in order to get more favorable loan terms.
According to Don Jr., he will appear in New York on Wednesday to testify in the ongoing fraud proceedings against his family and the Trump Organization.
“Yeah, I’m going in, I believe, on Wednesday,” he told Bolling on Monday night. “So, you know, we get to continue yet another sham.”