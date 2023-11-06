Trump Attorney Accuses 'Unhinged' Judge of Trying to 'Silence' Ex-Prez in $250 Million Fraud Trial

"Why exactly am I being paid as an attorney and why exactly are taxpayer dollars being used," Habba said during a break in the proceedings on Monday, claiming she was subjected to behavior she would never tolerate in other circumstances.

She then railed against New York Attorney General Letitia James for trying to "make a name for herself" by calling Trump a "liar." James, for her part, had predicted that Trump would "engage in name-calling, taunts and race-baiting" while trying to win the case.

"At the end of the day, the only thing that matters are the facts and the numbers, and numbers, my friend, don't lie," James said.