Donald Trump's Attorney Alina Habba Lashes Out at Letitia James, Referring to Trump's Adult Kids as 'Children' Being Forced to Testify
Alina Habba, one of Donald Trump's attorneys, launched a scathing attack on New York Attorney General Letitia James outside the fraud trial involving the former president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Habba expressed her frustration, specifically directed towards bringing Trump's children into court proceedings.
Ivanka Trump, 42, and her brothers, Eric Trump, 39, and Donald Trump Jr., 45, have testified in the case, which alleges fraud on the part of the Trump organization.
Although Don Sr. himself was absent from the trial, Judge Arthur Engoron recently ruled that Ivanka must testify in person.
The Trump offspring have openly expressed their displeasure at having to testify. Ivanka even attempted to avoid it by claiming "undue hardship" while both Eric and Donald Jr. vented their frustrations outside the courtroom.
Joining them in their outrage, Habba couldn't contain her anger at Attorney General James and pleaded for consideration towards "these CHILDREN."
The Trump lawyer criticized the trial, which has been ongoing for over a month, fuming over what she sees as a colossal waste of taxpayer dollars.
According to Habba, President Trump's statement of financial condition was undervalued, and she accused James of grandstanding when it comes to the media's attention.
Habba went on to criticize James' absence from the trial, suggesting that she only shows up for high-profile events involving Don Sr.
Don Sr.'s attorney accused James of leveraging the former president's name to further her political career, pointing out that her campaign for New York governor failed.
Habba claimed that New York City is falling apart under James' watch and accused her of neglecting her duties. She also suggested that James should be focusing on the city's real issues instead of wasting taxpayer money on a trial that accomplishes nothing.
Habba also called attention to the fact that large sums of taxpayer money were being used to pay an expert witness who had earned $450,000 in recent months. She deemed it a crime, highlighting the financial burden this trial has placed on the city.
The lawyer reserved her most impassioned plea for Don Sr.'s children, declaring that they were being unfairly targeted for doing nothing wrong.
She argued that the Trump organization is "a great company" with a much higher value than what the statements suggest, blaming James' personal politics for preventing the case from being settled.