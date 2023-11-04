Donald Trump's Attorney Alina Habba Lashes Out at Letitia James, Referring to Trump's Adult Kids as 'Children' Being Forced to Testify

Ivanka Trump, 42, and her brothers, Eric Trump, 39, and Donald Trump Jr., 45, have testified in the case, which alleges fraud on the part of the Trump organization.

Although Don Sr. himself was absent from the trial, Judge Arthur Engoron recently ruled that Ivanka must testify in person.

The Trump offspring have openly expressed their displeasure at having to testify. Ivanka even attempted to avoid it by claiming "undue hardship" while both Eric and Donald Jr. vented their frustrations outside the courtroom.