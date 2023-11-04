Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's Attorney Alina Habba Lashes Out at Letitia James, Referring to Trump's Adult Kids as 'Children' Being Forced to Testify

donald trumps attorney alina habba lashes out at letitia james
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 4 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Alina Habba, one of Donald Trump's attorneys, launched a scathing attack on New York Attorney General Letitia James outside the fraud trial involving the former president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Habba expressed her frustration, specifically directed towards bringing Trump's children into court proceedings.

Article continues below advertisement
alina habba fox pp
Source: fox news

Habba referred to the Trump kids as 'children.'

Ivanka Trump, 42, and her brothers, Eric Trump, 39, and Donald Trump Jr., 45, have testified in the case, which alleges fraud on the part of the Trump organization.

Although Don Sr. himself was absent from the trial, Judge Arthur Engoron recently ruled that Ivanka must testify in person.

The Trump offspring have openly expressed their displeasure at having to testify. Ivanka even attempted to avoid it by claiming "undue hardship" while both Eric and Donald Jr. vented their frustrations outside the courtroom.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump alina habba documents mar lago doj recover classified materialjpg
Source: Mega

Habba represents Trump in the New York fraud case.

Joining them in their outrage, Habba couldn't contain her anger at Attorney General James and pleaded for consideration towards "these CHILDREN."

The Trump lawyer criticized the trial, which has been ongoing for over a month, fuming over what she sees as a colossal waste of taxpayer dollars.

According to Habba, President Trump's statement of financial condition was undervalued, and she accused James of grandstanding when it comes to the media's attention.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
manhattan judge imposes gag order on donald trumps lawyers
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's lawyers now have their own gag orders against them.

Habba went on to criticize James' absence from the trial, suggesting that she only shows up for high-profile events involving Don Sr.

Don Sr.'s attorney accused James of leveraging the former president's name to further her political career, pointing out that her campaign for New York governor failed.

Habba claimed that New York City is falling apart under James' watch and accused her of neglecting her duties. She also suggested that James should be focusing on the city's real issues instead of wasting taxpayer money on a trial that accomplishes nothing.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Radar

Habba also called attention to the fact that large sums of taxpayer money were being used to pay an expert witness who had earned $450,000 in recent months. She deemed it a crime, highlighting the financial burden this trial has placed on the city.

The lawyer reserved her most impassioned plea for Don Sr.'s children, declaring that they were being unfairly targeted for doing nothing wrong.

She argued that the Trump organization is "a great company" with a much higher value than what the statements suggest, blaming James' personal politics for preventing the case from being settled.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.