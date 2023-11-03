Judge Imposes Gag Order On Donald Trump's Lawyers For Disparaging His Staff During $250 Million Civil Fraud Trial

The judge cited the need to protect his staff from threats and physical harm, stating that the First Amendment right of defendants and their attorneys to comment on his staff is outweighed by this need. Violating the order will result in serious sanctions.

The gag order was initially enforced during the first week of the trial, after Trump posted on social media attacking the judge's clerk and sharing a picture of her with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Engoron has already fined Trump twice for breaking the order — $5,000 for not taking down the post from his website and $10,000 for referring to the clerk in statements to reporters.