'You Little F-----!': Donald Trump Went Off on His Lawyer After Judge Set NY Trial Date, Book Claims

RadarOnline.com has learned that Trump allegedly dropped an F-bomb after the trial date for the case was announced during a hearing with Judge Merchan where the 2024 hopeful appeared via video from a room in Mar‐a‐Lago.

"For most of the appearance, Trump silently listened, his microphone on mute," Karl claimed. "But when the judge announced the court date — March 25, 2024 — he reacted angrily, waving his hands and shaking his head."

Karl noted that no one in the courtroom could hear Trump, but all signs pointed to him screaming at the lawyer sitting next to him, Todd Blanche.