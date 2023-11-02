Your tip
'You Little F-----!': Donald Trump Went Off on His Lawyer After Judge Set NY Trial Date, Book Claims

Trump's tense interaction with his lawyer related to his hush money cover-up trial in New York City is revealed in a new book.

Nov. 2 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Former president Donald Trump had an angry outburst at his lawyer during a hearing for his hush money cover-up case in New York City, according to newly revealed excerpts from an upcoming book.

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl detailed how tension was brewing within the pages of Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party, featured in an essay published by The Atlantic on Thursday.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Trump allegedly dropped an F-bomb after the trial date for the case was announced during a hearing with Judge Merchan where the 2024 hopeful appeared via video from a room in Mar‐a‐Lago.

"For most of the appearance, Trump silently listened, his microphone on mute," Karl claimed. "But when the judge announced the court date — March 25, 2024 — he reacted angrily, waving his hands and shaking his head."

Karl noted that no one in the courtroom could hear Trump, but all signs pointed to him screaming at the lawyer sitting next to him, Todd Blanche.

Jonathan Karl offered new reporting in his upcoming book released Nov. 14.

According to a source with knowledge on the heated moment, the former president went off on Blanche because that date would coincide with his presidential campaign efforts.

"That's in the middle of the primaries!" Trump yelled, Karl reported. "If I lose the presidency, you are going to be the reason!"

The insider told Karl that Trump continued his verbal tirade for nearly 30 minutes after the court appearance ended and the camera was shut off.

"When the judge announced the court date — March 25, 2024 — [Trump] reacted angrily, waving his hands and shaking his head."

Trump unleashed with a fiery remark at Blanch, allegedly berating him, "You little f-----! You are going to cost me the presidency!"

The Atlantic essay written by Karl further detailed what the 2024 election is about for his supporters, noting that he promised to be their "retribution."

In his book set for release on November 14, Karl offers never-before-heard details about Trump's "improbable journey from disgraced and defeated former president to the dominant force, yet again, in the Republican Party."

Karl detailed that incident and much more amid Trump's hopes to regain office.

The political journalist has known Trump since his early days in the industry, now spanning three decades, and he covered every day of Trump's administration in his role with ABC News.

The book notes how Trump's legal troubles are mounting after four indictments, yet he has proven to have an unwavering following while reemerging as the frontrunner.

Karl previously made the New York Times bestselling list, having authored similar works Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show and Front Row at the Trump Show.

