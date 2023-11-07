Your tip
Shocking Poll: RFK Jr. Leads Biden and Trump Among Voters Under 45 in Six Key Battleground States

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. currently leads both Joe Biden and Donald Trump among voters under 45 in six crucial battleground states.

Nov. 7 2023

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. currently leads both Joe Biden and Donald Trump among voters under 45 in six crucial battleground states, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a shocking new poll released by the New York Times and Siena College this week, Kennedy currently leads both Biden and Trump among voters under 45 in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

Kennedy currently leads both Biden and Trump among voters under 45 in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

The poll found that Kennedy maintained a 34 percent support base with young voters aged between 18-29, as well as an impressive 31 percent support base with voters aged 30-44.

Meanwhile, former President Trump maintained a lesser 29 percent base with voters aged 18-29 and a 30 percent support base with those aged 30-44.

President Biden reportedly stands at 30 percent in both the 18-29 and 30-44 categories.

Also surprising was the poll’s finding that Kennedy maintained a large margin among voters under 45 when compared to Biden and Trump in certain crucial swing states.

President Biden reportedly stands at 30 percent in both the 18-29 and 30-44 categories.

The newly announced third-party candidate garnered 39 percent of the 18-29 vote in Arizona and 35 percent in Georgia, whereas Trump only secured 26 percent in Arizona and 28 percent in Georgia.

President Biden received approximately 37 percent of the 18-29 vote in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kennedy recently ended his Democratic run for the 2024 White House and announced that he would run for the presidency next year as an independent third-party candidate.

"I'm here to declare myself an independent candidate for president of the United States," Kennedy announced in Philadelphia on October 9. "And that's not all − I'm here to join you in making a new Declaration of Independence for our entire nation."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr
Trump only secured 26 percent in Arizona and 28 percent in Georgia.

"I've come here today to declare our independence from the tyranny of corruption, which robs us of affordable lives, our belief in the future and our respect for each other," he continued.

"But to do that, I must first declare my own independence, independence from the Democratic Party and from all other political parties."

Kennedy announced his initial campaign for the 2024 presidency as a Democrat in April 2023. He then reportedly decided to run as an independent after meeting with the chair of the Libertarian Party in early September.

He also said during his speech last month that he intended to “spoil” the 2024 presidential election for both President Biden and former President Donald Trump by running as an independent.

Kennedy ended his Democratic campaign for the presidency and launched a fresh 2024 bid as a third-party independent candidate last month.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the same poll that found Kennedy leading Biden and Trump among voters under 45 also found that Trump currently leads Biden in five out of the six crucial battleground states for next year’s presidential election.

The Times and Siena College poll created concern among the Democratic Party, and some Democrats called on President Biden to drop out of the race to allow another Democratic politician to take on Trump in November 2024.

