Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Announce Independent Third-party Run for 2024 White House: Report
Current Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly preparing to announce an independent run for the White House in 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come as the race for the 2024 White House continues to heat up, sources close to RFK Jr. revealed that the anti-vax environmentalist-turned-politician will officially announce his campaign as an independent candidate on October 9 in Pennsylvania.
According to Mediaite, Kennedy’s campaign team is currently planning “attack ads” against the Democratic National Committee to “pave the way” for his anticipated announcement in Philadelphia next month.
“Bobby feels that the DNC is changing the rules to exclude his candidacy so an independent run is the only way to go,” a source close to Kennedy’s 2024 campaign told the outlet on Friday.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kennedy announced his initial campaign for the 2024 presidency as a Democrat on April 19, 2023.
He reportedly met with the chair of the Libertarian Party earlier this month, and sources close to Kennedy’s campaign said he has been “flirting with the idea of a third-party run” in recent weeks.
Although Kennedy has remained far behind President Joe Biden in the polls for next year’s presidential race, sources suggested that RFK Jr.’s potential run as a third-party candidate could threaten Biden’s chances of beating Donald Trump in 2024.
“Democrats worry that a third-party run by Mr. Kennedy could draw votes away from Mr. Biden and help elect former President Donald J. Trump,” the New York Times reported last week.
Other sources suggested that Kennedy running as an independent could help Biden by drawing votes away from the Republican nominee for next year’s general presidential election.
A July survey found that Republicans have a “much more favorable view” of Kennedy compared to Democrats. The survey also revealed that many Democrats described the 69-year-old suspected conspiracy theorist as “crazy,” “dangerous,” and “insane.”
Meanwhile, conservative media figures largely supported Kennedy’s 2024 election run. Fox News host Greg Gutfeld even suggested that Kennedy run as a third-party candidate in July.
“I think he should run as a third-party candidate because I do think he should, he would win, is because his party’s radical elements, what we call the woke, have embraced this fascist clampdown on language,” Gutfeld said at the time.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Biden Administration accused RFK Jr. of being a “racist” and “anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist” earlier this year after Kennedy suggested that the COVID-19 virus was “targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people.”
“If you think about the racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories that come out of saying those types of things,” Biden’s White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said in July. “It’s an attack on our fellow citizens, our fellow Americans.”
“And so, it is important that we essentially speak out when we hear those claims made more broadly,” she added at the time.