RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Blocks Critic After His COVID Comments Ignite Fury: 'Your Husband is a Disgrace'
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, has been caught in the crossfire of his critics vs. supporters following the politician's remarks on COVID-19, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Curb Your Enthusiasm actress was dragged into the mix after her spouse of nearly nine years cited a conspiracy theory claiming the virus is a genetically engineered bug that "attacks certain races disproportionately" during a recent event.
It is believed by some that "COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people," he explained. "The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese," said the son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy at an Upper East Side restaurant.
"We don't know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact," RFK Jr. continued.
RFK Jr. later disputed the characterizations of his statements, adding that he "never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews."
"Nobody has suggested that these were deliberately engineered changes and I certainly don't believe that they were deliberately engineered," he clarified, calling it "kind of a proof of concept that you can develop bioweapons that will attack certain ethnicities."
Following his remarks, several naysayers took to Twitter to read RFK Jr. the riot act, bringing the heat to Hines' page as well.
"@CherylHines Your husband is a disgrace," one critic tweeted, tagging the actress.
Hours later, the social media user posted a follow-up message which showed her account had blocked him. "You are blocked from following @CherylHines and viewing @CherylHines's tweets," the notification read.
Meanwhile, another social media user argued that Hines shouldn't be held "responsible" for comments made by her longtime love.
As we previously reported, RFK Jr. came under fire last year after comparing the experience of anti-vaxxers to that of victims of the Holocaust during a rally against vaccine mandates in Washington, D.C., following which Hines shared a statement.
"My husband's opinions are not a reflection of my own," the A Bad Moms Christmas star tweeted at the time. "While we love each other, we differ on many current issues."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Hines was facing repeated calls to divorce her husband amid the backlash, although she remained by his side and has continued to support his oval office aspirations.
On July 14, eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Hines did, however, like a comical tweet that joked about offering "man removal."
"Want that man out of your life, finally? Now, it's easy! Just call Man Removal. Operators are standing by," it read.
Hines recently told Newsweek that she tries to ignore the negative comments while also being appreciative of the unwavering supporters. "Online, there's always hate coming at me because of Bobby's stance on vaccines. But now, also, because he's running for president, I'm overwhelmed by the positive comments. That's a shift for me," she said.
"I just want to make sure that my family — me, Bobby, our seven children — come out intact. That we'll still be the same people when it's all said and done. That we'll still be grounded — but wiser."