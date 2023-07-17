RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Blocks Critic After His COVID Comments Ignite Fury: 'Your Husband is a Disgrace'

It is believed by some that "COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people," he explained. "The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese," said the son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy at an Upper East Side restaurant.

"We don't know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact," RFK Jr. continued.

RFK Jr. later disputed the characterizations of his statements, adding that he "never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews."

"Nobody has suggested that these were deliberately engineered changes and I certainly don't believe that they were deliberately engineered," he clarified, calling it "kind of a proof of concept that you can develop bioweapons that will attack certain ethnicities."