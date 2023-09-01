Off-Air Drama: Geraldo Rivera Called Greg Gutfeld 'An Insulting Punk' and a 'Thin-Skinned ... Crybaby' Months Before 'Humiliating' Firing

Geraldo Rivera dedicated years of his life to Fox News, not walking away from the media giant until he was "fired from The Five" and quit.

The longtime television personality, who has since embarked on a trip to the Erie Canal in his 36-foot luxury motorboat, detailed the shocking off-air drama leading up to his departure after more than two decades on the network.

Rivera admitted he was "humiliated" after being demoted in June, which he confirmed was the catalyst to his exit, RadarOnline.com has learned.