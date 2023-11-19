Donald Trump Denies 'Golden Showers' Allegations Claiming to be a 'Germaphobe' at Iowa Campaign Rally

According to Mediaite, Trump recounted the incident: "He was with four hookers. You think that was good that night? To go up and tell my wife, 'It is not true, darling. I love you very much. It's not true!'"

The ex-prez expressed his concern about how his wife, Melania Trump, would react to these claims. However, to his relief, Melania dismissed the allegations, stating, "He's a germaphobe, he's not into that. He is not into golden showers, as they say, they call it. He's not."

Despite the controversial nature of the allegations, Trump's supporters seemed appreciative of his candid explanation and the loyalty of his wife. Melania's unwavering support in light of these accusations seemingly assured both Trump and his followers.