Donald Trump Denies 'Golden Showers' Allegations Claiming to be a 'Germaphobe' at Iowa Campaign Rally
In a recent campaign event in Fort Dodge, Iowa, former President Donald Trump addressed his supporters and spoke out against the ongoing criminal investigations he faces, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump referred to these investigations as "a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time." However, it was his personal story about the infamous "golden showers" allegations from the Christopher Steele dossier that garnered a significant reaction from the crowd.
According to Mediaite, Trump recounted the incident: "He was with four hookers. You think that was good that night? To go up and tell my wife, 'It is not true, darling. I love you very much. It's not true!'"
The ex-prez expressed his concern about how his wife, Melania Trump, would react to these claims. However, to his relief, Melania dismissed the allegations, stating, "He's a germaphobe, he's not into that. He is not into golden showers, as they say, they call it. He's not."
Despite the controversial nature of the allegations, Trump's supporters seemed appreciative of his candid explanation and the loyalty of his wife. Melania's unwavering support in light of these accusations seemingly assured both Trump and his followers.
The event took place on Saturday, November 18, and was attended by a crowd of enthusiastic Trump supporters. The ex-prez's ability to connect with his fans through personal anecdotes and moments of vulnerability has been a key characteristic observed throughout his political career.
The allegations originated from the infamous Steele dossier, which caused extensive controversy during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
Although the dossier contained several unverified claims, the "golden showers" allegation gained significant media attention and sparked widespread debate.
Despite no longer holding office, Trump remains a figure of public interest. His ability to mobilize a passionate base of supporters is a testament to his enduring influence in the political landscape.
The ongoing criminal investigations, which the former president referred to as a "witch hunt," continue to cast a shadow over his post-White House life.
Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges across four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida.
The charges include solicitation, racketeering, forgery, false statements, obstruction, conspiracy against civil rights and the willful retention of national defense information.
If convicted of every charge, he could face up to 300 years behind bars.
Trump has denied all wrongdoing, and while some believe these investigations are necessary for accountability, others see them as politically motivated attempts to discredit and undermine the GOP leader's legacy.