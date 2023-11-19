Your tip
Accused Murderer Sam Haskell Jr. Can't Stomach Horror Movie Depictions of Chopped Up Bodies

Nov. 19 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Sam Haskell Jr., who has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder, can't stomach gore in horror movies, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Haskell Jr. is the son of Sam Haskell Sr., founder and president of Magnolia Hill Productions.

The 35-year-old son of renowned Hollywood super-agent Samuel Haskell Sr. is suspected of killing and dismembering the bodies of his 37-year-old wife Mei and her parents, 72-year-old Gaoshan Li and 64-year-old Yanxiang Wang.

The gruesome crime has left the community in disbelief and has raised questions about the accused's mental state.

Haskell Jr.'s wife his wife, Mei Haskell, and her parents, Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshen Li.

The investigation into Haskell Jr.'s alleged crime took a surprising turn when his private DMs on Instagram were leaked, revealing his take on blood and gore in movies.

These messages, obtained by TMZ, provide insight into Haskell Jr.'s state of mind in the months leading up to the murders.

In May 2023, Haskell Jr. reached out to his ex-personal trainer Troy Piedade, expressing his discomfort with the horror movie The Forever Purge.

He specifically mentioned his aversion to the depiction of dismembered bodies, stating, "Forever Purge was a little different. Fools really be getting chopped up in Mexico for real it's hard for me to enjoy a movie about it."

Haskell's DMs got leaked after arrest.

Piedade, who trained Haskell Jr. for 14 years, disclosed to the outlet that he had noticed a troubled demeanor in his former client as early as 2009.

Haskell Jr. would allegedly engage in peculiar behavior at the gym, going out of his way to provoke others, knowing that Piedade would come to his defense. However, Piedade categorically denied ever suspecting that his client would resort to such extreme violence.

Law enforcement sources have revealed that the Los Angeles Police Department is aware of Haskell Jr.'s interest in horror movies and is looking into its possible role in the murders.

This revelation added another layer of intrigue to the case and raises questions about the impact of media on individuals' behavior.

The arrest of Haskell Jr. came on the heels of video footage that appears to show him disposing of a suspicious bag in a dumpster.

The following day, a homeless person discovered a human torso in the same dumpster, leading authorities to investigate further.

Additionally, other video footage seems to show Haskell Jr. exchanging bags with day laborers, whom they allege contained human remains. While the veracity of these claims is yet to be confirmed, it seems that law enforcement authorities are taking the allegations seriously.

As the investigation unfolds, the motive behind these brutal murders remains unclear.

