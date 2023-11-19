Former Porn Star Ron Jeremy to be Released from Jail to Private Residence as Health Deteriorates
Former porn star Ron Jeremy will be released from jail to a private residence due to his worsening health nearly a year after being declared incompetent to stand trial for multiple counts of sexual assault.
A California judge granted the 70-year-old this request after no medical facility agreed to take him in, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the New York Post, the decision came after it was revealed that Jeremy's medical condition had deteriorated to the point where he was essentially bedridden.
Los Angeles County Deputy Dist. Atty. Paul Thompson shared this information with Jeremy's victims, expressing his dismay over the ruling and apologizing for not being able to get complete justice in court.
Jeremy's attorney has not disclosed the location of the private residence where he will receive round-the-clock medical care.
Concerns over his health were raised when his defense attorney, Stu Goldfarb, informed a judge that Jeremy did not recognize him.
Goldfarb posed the question of what to do with a client who is not competent to stand trial but is charged with a serious felony. He emphasized the importance of protecting both the public and Jeremy's civil rights, suggesting that he be placed in a secure facility instead of prison.
Jeremy has been in jail since his arrest in 2020 on charges of sexual assault.
The allegations against him surfaced when four women accused him of attacking them in bars along the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. Following these accusations, numerous women came forward with allegations of groping and rape spanning several decades.
In 2021, Jeremy was charged with 34 criminal counts based on allegations from 23 different women, some dating back to 1996.
The victims' ages range from 15 to 51, with many accusing Jeremy of luring them into small spaces, often the bathroom of a West Hollywood bar, and sexually assaulting them.
One of the bars where Jeremy allegedly preyed on women, the Rainbow Room Bar & Grill, is currently being sued for negligence over his behavior.
In February, Jeremy was committed to a state mental hospital after being deemed incompetent to assist in his defense. His defense attorney, Goldfarb, expressed his disappointment at the situation, stating that he had believed Jeremy would have been found innocent with the additional evidence he had received.
Jeremy has consistently denied all wrongdoing.