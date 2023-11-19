Jamie Lynn Spears Sues Homeowner's Insurance Company Over Hurricane Ida Damages to Louisiana Home

The legal documents obtained by The Blast state that the couple suffered a loss to their personal property due to a peril covered under their insurance policy.

The celebrity couple alleged that the Atlantic superstorm caused enough damage to their home that they were forced to submit an estimate to fix the damages.

However, they claimed that Progressive Insurance has been refusing to pay for the damages. The court filing stated, "Progressive either negligently or intentionally failed to fairly and promptly adjust the damages suffered by the (couple), thus breaching the terms of the insurance policy and its obligations."

The couple seeks to recover the full value of the loss, all other contract benefits, compensatory benefits, and any other available relief.