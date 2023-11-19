Jamie Lynn Spears Sues Homeowner's Insurance Company Over Hurricane Ida Damages to Louisiana Home
Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of pop star Britney Spears, and her husband, James Watson, have filed a lawsuit against their homeowner's insurance company, Progressive Insurance.
Spears and Watson claim that the company is not covering the damages to their Louisiana home caused by Hurricane Ida.
The legal documents obtained by The Blast state that the couple suffered a loss to their personal property due to a peril covered under their insurance policy.
The celebrity couple alleged that the Atlantic superstorm caused enough damage to their home that they were forced to submit an estimate to fix the damages.
However, they claimed that Progressive Insurance has been refusing to pay for the damages. The court filing stated, "Progressive either negligently or intentionally failed to fairly and promptly adjust the damages suffered by the (couple), thus breaching the terms of the insurance policy and its obligations."
The couple seeks to recover the full value of the loss, all other contract benefits, compensatory benefits, and any other available relief.
Spears and Watson live in Hammond, Louisiana, an area that was significantly impacted by Hurricane Ida.
In 2021, local news reports described the damage in the community, with fallen trees and heavy debris causing significant damage to Southeastern Louisiana University.
Residents at the time also shared their experiences of the storm, with one describing it as "unbelievable" and "very scary."
“The storm was unbelievable, the wind and the rain. I’ve never seen so much wind and rain, it was just blowing so much. Water was from our neighbors’ door all the way up to our door. It was just very scary,” one resident said back in 2021.
- ‘United Decision’: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce As Sources Paint Her as a Party Girl, Actress Spotted Downing Shots Days Before Split
- Sophie Turner Seeks UK Home Court Advantage in Vicious Divorce/Custody Battle With Joe Jonas
- Shannen Doherty Files For Divorce From Husband Kurt Iswarienko After 11 Years, Actress' Health Is 'Not Well'
Spears claims that her family has suffered pain, anguish, and monetary losses as a result of the damages to their property. They specifically mention the loss of investment opportunities that they would have if the insurance money were paid. This suggests that the couple owns multiple properties in the area.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
On September 1, 2021, Spears released a public statement on her social medias regarding the terrible storm, saying, “Louisiana has been the backdrop to some of the most important moments in my life, and it’s the place I have always called my home, but it’s the incredible people who live here that make it such a special place."
"It’s been absolutely heartbreaking to see all of the devastation #HURRICANEIDA has caused to the place I love and call home, but it has warmed my heart so much to see all our neighbors here in Louisiana coming together to help each other during hard times like they ALWAYS have," she continued.
“I’ve never been more proud to be from Louisiana.”