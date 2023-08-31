Your tip
Governor Ron DeSantis Threatens 'You Loot, We Shoot' After Hurricane Idalia Wreaks Havoc

Ron DeSantis' message to citizens after Hurricane Idalia was if 'you loot, we shoot.'

Aug. 31 2023, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had strong words for "potential looters" who might try to take advantage of vacant homes and stores in areas hit hardest by Hurricane Idalia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

DeSantis vowed, "If you loot, we shoot," as he reiterated his state's lax gun laws and many of its citizens who were "advocates" of the Second Amendment.

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference after Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Wednesday.

On Wednesday at a press conference in Perry, Florida, DeSantis spoke about swift action against plunderers in his state, reported Mediaite.

"This part of Florida, you got a lot of advocates and some proponents of the Second Amendment, and I’ve seen signs in different people’s yards in the past after these disasters, and I would say it’s probably here, you loot, we shoot," the governor continued.

A reported 250,000 homes in Florida were without power after the hurricane made landfall as a category 3 storm.

DeSantis made the comment after he addressed reports of looters in Steinhatchee.

"There are reports of people trying to loot down in Steinhatchee and I’ve told all of our personnel at the state level, you know, you protect people’s property and we are not gonna tolerate any looting in the aftermath of a natural disaster," the GOP candidate told the press.

"I mean, it’s just ridiculous that you would try to do something like that on the heels of an almost Category 4 hurricane hitting this community," the governor continued. "I’d also just remind potential looters that people, you never know what you’re walking into."

Ron DeSantis
DeSantis reminded potential looters of the state's position on property owner's rights to defend their homes.

DeSantis noted, "People have a right to defend their property," as he suggested that Floridians would be ready to pull the trigger if someone came onto their property with nefarious intentions.

"You never know what’s behind that door if you go break into somebody’s house and you’re trying to loot, these are people that are going to be able to defend themselves and their families, so I would not do it," the governor said.

DeSantis told Floridians to 'lift people up' and not 'take advantage' of post-hurricane chaos.

While attempting to spin a positive light on his grim warning, DeSantis asked that the community "lift people up" while he also made it clear that the state would prosecute thieves.

"We are going to hold you accountable from a law enforcement perspective at a minimum and it could even be worse than that depending on what’s behind that door, so let’s all band together and lift people up and not try to take advantage of a difficult situation," DeSantis concluded his message.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, with high-powered winds knocking out power lines for thousands of locals. An estimated 250,000 homes were without power as of Thursday, according to Reuters.

