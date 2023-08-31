Governor Ron DeSantis Threatens 'You Loot, We Shoot' After Hurricane Idalia Wreaks Havoc

DeSantis noted, "People have a right to defend their property," as he suggested that Floridians would be ready to pull the trigger if someone came onto their property with nefarious intentions.

"You never know what’s behind that door if you go break into somebody’s house and you’re trying to loot, these are people that are going to be able to defend themselves and their families, so I would not do it," the governor said.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.