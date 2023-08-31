‘What A Shame For Florida’: Donald Trump Rages in Early Morning Attack On Ron DeSantis As Rival Deals With Hurricane Idalia Aftermath

Donald Trump continued to unload on his enemy Ron DeSantis despite the Florida governor stepping aside from campaigning temporarily to deal with Hurricane Idalia, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, the ex-president attacked DeSantis on his social media platform, Truth Social.

DeSantis has been focused on helping Florida instead of his campaign.

He told his followers, “So now it is learned that Governor Ron DeSanctimonious unnecessarily approved a 20% hike in Florida Electricity Rates, the largest in history (by far!), after taking a 9.5 Million Dollar Campaign Contribution from “money machine” Florida Power and Light, and subsidiaries.”

Trump didn't hold back this morning.

He continued, “Next up to check out is the Insurance Industry, where DeSanctus gave up the store. His campaign and poll numbers have “CRASHED” to a point where it doesn’t much matter anymore, but what a shame for Florida!” Earlier in the week, DeSantis was asked by a reporter about Trump’s silence about the hurricane. He said, “Not my concern. My concern is protecting the people of Florida, being ready to go.”

Yesterday, Trump did comment on the hurricane writing, “Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by Hurricane Idalia. I urge everyone to listen to your local officials, heed all warnings, and prioritize the safety of yourself and your loved ones. I’ve witnessed the courage, strength, and spirit of the great people of Florida many times over the years! Together, they will recover and rebuild, but in the meantime, be safe. Love and respect to everyone. God bless you all!”

DeSantis refused to comment on Trump this week.

DeSantis was praised by President Biden for his work helping Florida residents. “I know this sounds strange, especially how the nature of politics today. But, you know, I was down there when the last major storm (hit),” Biden said. “I spent a lot of time with him walking from from community to community, making sure he had what he needed to get it done. I think he trusts my judgment and my desire to help. And I trust him to be able to suggest this is not about politics, is about taking care of the people of this state.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has been extremely focused on sending out messages to his supporters as his legal problems continue to mount. Sources claim the ex-president is currently debating blowing off his arraignment next week in the criminal case accusing Trump of attempting to interfere with the 2020 election.