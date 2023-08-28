Watch the Video: Ron DeSantis Booed at Prayer Vigil for Victims of Jacksonville Mass Shooting
Ron DeSantis was booed while speaking at a prayer vigil held for the victims of a mass shooting that took place in the Florida governor’s state over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
The prayer vigil held on Sunday came just hours after a 21-year-old White man opened fire and killed three Black people at a Jacksonville Dollar General on Saturday.
Approximately 200 people attended the vigil on Sunday that was held one block from where the devastating shooting took place, and Governor DeSantis was met with boos and jeers when he took to the podium to speak.
According to a video of the incident, some attendees demanded DeSantis leave the vigil while others blamed the Florida governor for the apparent increase in gun violence taking place across the state.
Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman ultimately took to the stage to quiet the crowd down.
“It ain’t about parties today,” Councilwoman Pittman told the audience in an effort to take the heat off DeSantis. “A bullet don’t know a party.”
Although the majority of the Florida governor’s remarks were drowned out by the incessant booing, DeSantis reportedly promised to provide financial support for additional security at the nearby Edward Waters University.
DeSantis also slammed the 21-year-old gunman as a “major league scumbag.”
“What he did is totally unacceptable in the state of Florida,” the 2024 Republican candidate said. “We are not going to let people be targeted based on their race.”
According to the Associated Press, three Black victims – Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Jerrald Gallion, 29, and A.J. Laguerre, 19 – were killed on Saturday when Ryan Palmeter, 21, opened fire outside the Jacksonville Dollar General.
- Desperate Democrats 'Begging Michelle to Run in 2024': Party Insiders 'Secretly Testing Support' for Former First Lady
- ‘Department of Injustice’: Donald Trump Rages in All-caps Early Morning Rant Attacking ‘Crooked’ Joe Biden and Jack Smith, Scoffs at Debate Invite
- Ron DeSantis Blasts Donald Trump for Refusing to Debate: 'You Owe It to the American People'
The shooting reportedly lasted 11 minutes and Palmeter killed himself as police arrived on the scene.
Sheriff T. K. Waters said in a statement that the shooter used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Glock handgun that Palmeter legally purchased earlier this year.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Palmeter also reportedly posted a video to TikTok shortly before the shooting took place in which he donned a bullet-resistant vest.
Investigators revealed that the 21-year-old shooter left behind a suicide note, a will, and racist writings that were described as “the diary of a madman.”
President Joe Biden released a statement after the shooting in which he denounced white supremacy and racism in the country.
“We must say clearly and forcefully that white supremacy has no place in America,” the president said in a statement on Sunday.
He continued, “We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin.”