'The Governor Has Blood on His Hands': Florida Rep Calls Out Ron DeSantis Over Jacksonville Shooting
A Florida state representative said Governor Ron DeSantis had "blood on his hands" after a racially motivated shooting killed three Black citizens, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sunday night Rep. Angie Nixon appeared on MSNBC and didn't hold back when she discussed the latest tragic shooting at a Jacksonville Dollar General store on Saturday.
MSNBC's Lindsey Reiser asked Rep. Nixon her thoughts on DeSantis' statement on the previous day's shooting.
After three innocent Black people were gunned down by a 21-year-old white man who carried an AR-15 style rifle adorned with swastikas, the governor said, "Florida, the state, and its people condemned the horrific racially-motivated murders, perpetrated by a deranged scumbag… Perpetrating violence of this kind is unacceptable, and targeting people due to their race has no place in the state of Florida."
DeSantis' was booed by a crowd of mourners who gathered on Sunday to honor those senselessly killed.
Nixon branded DeSantis' words nothing but "hollow statements" as she claimed the governor's past comments attributed to the shooter's actions.
"This is a governor who has done nothing but fan these types of happenings throughout our state," the state rep told Reiser. "Look, at the end of the day, the governor has blood on his hands."
Nixon brought up DeSantis' never-ending fight against the "woke," which has seen an attack on the state's public education curriculum and an end to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies.
"He has had an attack, an all-out attack, on the black community with his anti-woke policies, which we know very well was nothing more than a dog whistle to get folks up and riled up in the way in which it just happened yesterday," Nixon continued.
Nixon said her "blood is literally boiling" as she and fellow legislatures have witnessed DeSantis' politics play out at the state level for some time now.
"Myself and other representatives, particularly black representatives, throughout the past few legislative sessions, we have repeatedly told him what his rhetoric was going to do," the state rep added. "That is exactly what transpired yesterday. This is absurd, it’s ridiculous, he is one of the causes to this."
Nixon claimed that the Jacksonville shooting was representative of DeSantis' "agenda" that he's "been pushing since he has gotten into office."
Nixon pointed to a statement the governor made during his 2018 campaign for state office. DeSantis warned voters not to "monkey this up," which many saw as a racist dog whistle against his gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.
Nixon said, "That type of statement — it only leads to things like this" regarding Saturday's act of violence. The state representative wasn't alone in her outrage towards DeSantis' leadership. When DeSantis issued his statement on Saturday's shooting, the crowd of 200 mourners booed the governor, a clear act of defiance against his allegedly "hollow" comments.