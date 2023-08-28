'The Governor Has Blood on His Hands': Florida Rep Calls Out Ron DeSantis Over Jacksonville Shooting

Nixon brought up DeSantis' never-ending fight against the "woke," which has seen an attack on the state's public education curriculum and an end to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies.

"He has had an attack, an all-out attack, on the black community with his anti-woke policies, which we know very well was nothing more than a dog whistle to get folks up and riled up in the way in which it just happened yesterday," Nixon continued.

