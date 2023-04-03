Barstool's Dave Portnoy Accused Of Racism After Calling LSU WBB Player Angel Reese 'Classless'
Internet critics slammed Dave Portnoy after he called a Louisiana State University women's basketball player "classless" following the team's first-ever National Championship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Portnoy, 46, tweeted his disgust at LSU player Angel Reese, a Black woman, on Sunday night after the NCAA Women's National Title game.
Reese sparked controversy when she was seen waving her hand in front of her face in a "you can't see me" gesture to her opponent Caitlin Clark, a white player from Iowa, who, up to that point, had been praised for using similar mind-games on the court.
While Reese was celebrating an incredible game and her team making history for their college program, the 46-year-old sports fanatic was upset about her sportsmanship — and took to Twitter to express his outrage.
Portnoy blasted the LSU player as a "classless piece of s---."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Sports fans and Twitter users alike called out Portnoy, accusing him of being racist.
Many users responded with side-by-side images of Reese and Clark using the same gesture on the court. Others chose a less subtle approach — and went for the Barstool Sports personality's jugular.
"Damn Dave Caitlin has done it all tourney but when Angel does it she’s classless. Or is it cause she’s not white enough for you," tweeted Spencer Chrisman, a former college athlete and sports producer.
- Pro Surfer Bethany Hamilton Faces Backlash After Refusing To Compete With Transgender Athletes
- Sip, Sip, Hooray! Houston Astros Spray Over $250K Of 50 Cent's Champagne To Celebrate World Series Win
- Transgender Cyclist Emily Bridges Disqualified From Competition Days Before Big Race As Controversial Trans-Athlete Debate Rages On
Others followed in Chrisman's footsteps, rushing to Reese's defense.
"What we not gonna do is call a Black woman who isn’t of legal drinking age a 'classless piece of s---' for some routine trash talk. Not today. Not never," replied another user wrote.
"We get it, you are racist," another critic responded to Dave's tweet.
Portnoy stood by his remarks, though — and doubled down on his opinion that Reese in two follow-up posts.
Portnoy tweeted again, simply writing, "Angel Reese #classless" before explaining himself.
"For all the dummies out there who don't understand why Angel Reese is #classless it's because she taunted Clark with 10 seconds left in a game that was long over," Portnoy added in his third tweet. "Talking s--- in the moment is 1 thing. Doing it when she did was #classless and that's why it's trending."
Nonetheless, the internet refused to accept Portnoy's view.
"Dude you called a 20 year old athlete talking s--- during a game a piece of s---. Get a grip. Get it together over there man," replied one user, who dropped the mic on Portnoy's argument.