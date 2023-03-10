Your tip
Dolly Parton's Sister Ruthlessly Dragged Over Resurfaced 'Racist' Tweets

Mar. 10 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Dolly Parton's sister, Stella Parton, has been accused of being racist after a series of shocking tweets resurfaced. After she was met with backlash, Stella claimed her account was hacked, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Stella, 73, was attacked by social media users after she began a tirade of tweets in February centered around race and "reverse discrimination."

In the past, she's been celebrated by progressives for condemning Donald Trump supporters and conservative lawmakers in her home base of Tennessee.

Dolly's younger sister ruffled feathers with several tweets posted on February 23, when she hit back against the notion that police are inherently racist — and claimed "reversed discrimination" was a prevalent issue.

Stella claimed that police weren't racist, suggesting rather issues in policing were "human rights" violations — but her followers weren't buying the argument.

"@StellaParton reverse racism isn't a thing, white people have never ever been the victims of systemic racism," read one tweet. "Also chastising black Americans for not doing enough to support the people white Americans committed genocide against is an obscene act. So disappointed and unfollowing."

Another chimed in, replying, "discrimination is when people who hold the power use it against others due to race, religion, gender, etc."

Stella quickly hit back and questioned the user, "What does that even mean? Do you even know?"

Damage was already done, though — and social media users continued to drag the famous little sister over the posts.

"Reverse discrimination? Seriously? I see why Dolly doesn't have you in her life," read one scathing comment.

To make matters worse, Stella told followers to "stop cherry picking and acting so self righteous," — and questioned Black Americans support for Indigenous groups.

"Ma'am, reverse discrimination is not a thing. And your example pitting Black Americans against Indigenous Americans doesn't fly," another user tweeted.

After Twitter users replied to the numerous tweets and condemned the singer for posting what many felt fueled bigotry. Stella changed her tune on Wednesday, claiming her account had been hacked — but users aren't buying it.

"I followed @StellaParton & believed she was an ally for ALL," tweeted one former fan. "Her recent spate of hateful, racist tweets, though, has been such a big disappointment & so uncharacteristic of her - I honestly hoped she'd been hacked. When I realized it WAS her, I couldn't unfollow fast enough."

