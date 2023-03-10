Dolly Parton's Sister Ruthlessly Dragged Over Resurfaced 'Racist' Tweets

Dolly Parton's sister, Stella Parton, has been accused of being racist after a series of shocking tweets resurfaced. After she was met with backlash, Stella claimed her account was hacked, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Stella, 73, was attacked by social media users after she began a tirade of tweets in February centered around race and "reverse discrimination."

In the past, she's been celebrated by progressives for condemning Donald Trump supporters and conservative lawmakers in her home base of Tennessee.