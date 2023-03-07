Canceled 'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Tells Chris Cuomo 'Black America Is Actually Completely Fine' With His Racist Remarks
Embattled Dilbert creator Scott Adams spoke out this week to defend his racist remarks and to claim “Black America is actually completely fine” with his recent rant, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come two weeks after the 65-tear-old Dilbert cartoonist caused controversy after posting a seemingly racist rant to TikTok in February, Adams sat down for an interview with Chris Cuomo on Monday to discuss the controversy he created.
But rather than apologize and clarify his racist remarks, Adams instead doubled down on his position and argued “social media” and “businesses” show an “anti-Whiteness bias” and that his comments were “misconstrued.”
“The way things are going, the signals are blaring in every way,” Adams told Cuomo in the cartoonist’s first televised interview since being canceled last month. “Social media shows an anti-Whiteness bias. Businesses do, ESG, CRT, DEI, all these corporate and government things.”
“What I want your audience to know is that when I complained about Black people having a bad attitude about White people, that was me saying nothing about Black people,” he continued. “It was saying: ‘I don’t want to be around people who have a bad feeling about me.’”
Adams also explained that when he refers to “Black people” he does not mean “all Black people.”
“I think you needed to do some kind of huge disclaimer on it, Scott,” Cuomo responded during Monday night’s NewsNation broadcast. “You’re saying: ‘I’m about to say something to try to rile people up.’”
“The only thing I’ll push back on is, you know, I’ve read you saying that this was a poll that changed course for you,” Cuomo added, referencing the Rasmussen poll Adams used to form his racist claims. “I don’t know why you would ever take anything they say as the truth of the matter.”
“More importantly, when you put the message out there, there has to be some accountability for it because you know how fragile our fabric is,” Cuomo explained further. “And the idea of White people getting away from Black people, there are a lot of people who really believe that, Scott. And now you are counted among them.”
Even more shocking was Adams’ claim that White people are to blame for his being canceled last month and that “every Black person” he has spoken to about the controversy has not been offended.
“It’s almost entirely White people that canceled me,” Adams said. “It might be entirely because they’re the ones that own the publishing companies and the newspapers.”
“So far, every Black person I’ve talked to – and of course, a lot of people contacted me – said that they said, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ And I said, ‘Look at the context.'”
“So Black America is actually completely fine, both conservative and liberal if they see the context,” the Dilbert creator concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Adams came under fire in February after he posted a shockingly racist rant on TikTok telling White people to "get the f--- away" from Black people.
"I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people," he repeated at one point in the video. "It doesn't make any sense as a white citizen of America to try to help Black citizens anymore.”
Shortly after his seemingly pro-segregation remarks, Adams’ comic strips were pulled from nearly every major newspaper across the country. He also had a “non-Dilbert book” canceled and was dropped by his publishing agent.