Canceled 'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Tells Chris Cuomo 'Black America Is Actually Completely Fine' With His Racist Remarks

Embattled Dilbert creator Scott Adams spoke out this week to defend his racist remarks and to claim “Black America is actually completely fine” with his recent rant, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come two weeks after the 65-tear-old Dilbert cartoonist caused controversy after posting a seemingly racist rant to TikTok in February, Adams sat down for an interview with Chris Cuomo on Monday to discuss the controversy he created.