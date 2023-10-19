Convicted Killer Alex Murdaugh Faces Deposition Behind Bars in Insurance Fraud Scheme, Federal Judge Rules

A federal judge has given an insurance company the green light to grill caged killer Alex Murdaugh under oath in a jailhouse deposition, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Nautilus Insurance Company slammed Murdaugh and two accomplices with a lawsuit accusing the trio of a nefarious scheme to bamboozle the firm with a series of false claims – along with robbing the heirs of housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who died in a 2018 trip and fall accident inside his South Carolina house.

“The scope of Murdaugh’s depravity is without precedent in Western jurisprudence,” the firm’s lawsuit charged.