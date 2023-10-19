Convicted Killer Alex Murdaugh Faces Deposition Behind Bars in Insurance Fraud Scheme, Federal Judge Rules
A federal judge has given an insurance company the green light to grill caged killer Alex Murdaugh under oath in a jailhouse deposition, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Nautilus Insurance Company slammed Murdaugh and two accomplices with a lawsuit accusing the trio of a nefarious scheme to bamboozle the firm with a series of false claims – along with robbing the heirs of housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who died in a 2018 trip and fall accident inside his South Carolina house.
“The scope of Murdaugh’s depravity is without precedent in Western jurisprudence,” the firm’s lawsuit charged.
South Carolina District Judge Richard M. Gergel issued the order on October 18; however, the lawyers for Nautilus were limited to questioning the disgraced sticky-fingered lawyer about the $3.8 million he hijacked from Satterfield’s family to pay off debts owed to the lawsuit co-defendant Palmetto State Bank (PSB).
“To avoid any confusion on this matter, Plaintiff may question Murdaugh regarding his knowledge of the death of Gloria Satterfield, any scheme to defraud Plaintiff, and steps he took to steal the settlement proceeds,” Gergel stated in his order.
“Plaintiff may also question Murdaugh regarding any information he has that PSB was aware that any funds he used from the Satterfield settlement to pay debts at PSB were stolen funds from the Estate.”
The 55-year-old money-hungry creep is currently behind bars serving life in prison for the heartless execution-style shooting murders of his wife, Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, in June 2021.
The judge also instructed the insurance company to hold off on the deposition until the lecherous Murdaugh learns his fate in two other fraud cases that are playing out in state and federal courts.
Murdaugh was indicted by a state grand jury for the same fraud scheme involving Satterfield after he steered her unwitting sons to his accomplices, attorney Cory Fleming and Chad Westendorf, who served as trustee to handle the payout.
While Murdaugh pocketed $3.8 million, Fleming and Westendorf siphoned the rest. Satterfield’s sons also sued Murdaugh and his cohorts.
Last month, Murdaugh pled guilty to 22 charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering in federal court in a similar scheme to rob clients at his personal injury law firm. He faces 150 years in prison.
Another accomplice, banker Russell Laffitte, was convicted in November 2022 of similar charges and sentenced to seven years in federal prison.
Judge Gergel gave Nautilus permission to grill Laffitte, who was not named in the insurance company’s lawsuit, but limited the questioning to Murdaugh’s money-snatching scheme with Satterfield and Palmetto State Bank.
“Laffitte is not to be questioned at this time regarding any Murdaugh-related activities in which Laffitte served as a fiduciary for Murdaugh’s clients,” the judge stated.