Stone-Cold Prison Call: Buster Murdaugh Offers Little Sympathy to His Incarcerated Family Annihilator Father During Hilton Head Island Vacation

Alex Murdaugh was forced to listen to his son Buster spill details about his vacation on upscale Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, as he sat behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Newly released audio from a May 16 phone call between the family annihilator and his only surviving son revealed the contents of their brief conversation.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the disbarred attorney was sentenced to consecutive life sentences in March 2023 for the murders of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, at their family's ranch in Colleton County, South Carolina.