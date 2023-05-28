Subpoenas and Warrants Issued in Stephen Smith Investigation, South Carolina AG Gives 'Full Briefing' On Murder Case

The 19-year-old was found dead along Sandy Run Road on July 8, 2015, in what was initially labeled as a hit-and-run. After evidence was uncovered during an investigation into the Murdaugh family murders, authorities reclassified Smith's death as a homicide.

Smith's mother's attorney, Eric Bland, said that the investigation has been steadfast and that police have told him that investigators have recently met with the state's Attorney General to give them the "full briefing" on the case.