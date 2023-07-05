'She Died a Horrible Death': Murdaugh Series Blasted for Casting Call Seeking 'Blonde' to Portray Boat Crash Victim 'Floating in Water'
A film company is under fire for a "tasteless" ad seeking a "blonde Caucasian woman" to play the role of 19-year-old boat crash victim Mallory Beach, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The controversial posting by Atlanta-based Set Life Casting noted the actress who pursues the role "MUST be comfortable floating/splashing etc. in water!!!!!"
Submissions for the project, which is slated to be a drama series with the working title, Hot Take; Murdaugh Murders, were required to include current photos, age, height, weight, and sizes as well as location and a contact number.
The rate was listed as $200/10 and included a photo of the girl with the text "FLOAT" plastered across her face.
"Alex Murdaugh tells the story about wealth, deception, drug addiction and murder," the description stated, Daily Mail reported. "Currently there are seven active criminal investigations surrounding the Murdaugh family centered around unsolved deaths, insurance fraud, drugs and murder."
Beach was one of six teens onboard a boat owned by Alex in 2019 when his son Paul, who was driving at the time, crashed the vessel.
She was killed when the boat plowed into bridge pilings on Archers Creek, South Carolina, in February 2019. Paul was allegedly "highly intoxicated" behind the wheel when all six launched into the water and Beach never returned ashore.
Paul, 22, had been facing criminal charges in relation to the crash as well as wrongful death suits brought against him, his older brother Buster and father. Paul allegedly used a credit card belonging to his mother, Maggie, and ID belonging to his elder brother to illegally purchase alcohol earlier that day.
Alex was convicted of murder in March for the shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and Paul in June 2021, for which he was sentenced to two life terms.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Alex began his stint at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia in a single cell, where the disgraced South Carolina attorney was to undergo a two-month evaluation that included mental and physical health checks.
The drama series began filming months later. "Whoever did this really wasn't thinking that these are real people. So many times, the victims get lost in the telling of the story. They're just ink on paper," Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley told the publication.
"I pray that the family doesn't know about it," Tinsley added. "These people – the Beaches – are incredible not because of what happened to them, they're incredible in spite of it. Phillip prayed with Paul on the causeway while his daughter's body was in the marsh, missing."
"At one point, I called to talk to [her mother] Renee, and she told me, 'Paul's here and he's staring at me, and he's got this crazy guilty look on his face.'"
"I said: 'I'm happy to call and they will take him away.' And she said: 'No. Mallory wouldn't want that to happen.'"
Speaking of Alex facing justice for his misdeeds amid his own empire unraveling, Tinsley added, "He had gotten away with so much for so long. Would his law firm digging have led to the uncovering of all of his crimes without Mallory's case?"