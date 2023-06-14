Buster Murdaugh Shops for Party Supplies After Stephen Smith's Family Reveals 'Substantial Progress' in Homicide Investigation

Buster Murdaugh was spotted shopping for party supplies with his girlfriend after the family of Stephen Smith announced "substantial progress" was made in the reopened homicide investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Smith, who was openly gay, was rumored to be connected to Buster, the only surviving son of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh. In the summer of 2015, Smith was found dead in the middle of a country road, and his death was quickly ruled a hit-and-run.

After the once-prominent Murdaugh family — and their scandals — made headlines when Alex was arrested for the murders of his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul, Smith's case received and was ultimately reopened.