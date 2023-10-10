Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Alex Murdaugh
Exclusive

Dead Man Talking: Convicted Killer Alex Murdaugh To Be Grilled Under Oath in Prison Over Alleged Insurance Fraud Scheme

alex murdaugh demands fresh trial
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 10 2023, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is expected to be deposed by an insurance company that sued him for pocketing millions after the death of his housekeeper and other clients, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Nautilus Insurance Company slammed Murdaugh and two accomplices with a lawsuit accusing the trio of a nefarious scheme to bamboozle the firm with false claims – along with robbing the heirs of housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who died in a 2018 trip and fall accident at his South Carolina house.

“The scope of Murdaugh’s depravity is without precedent in Western jurisprudence,” the firm’s lawsuit charged.

Article continues below advertisement
alex murdaugh lwants fresh trial
Source: MEGA

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is being sued for fraud by an insurance company.

Nautilus filed court documents on October 4, 2023, seeking permission to grill Murdaugh behind bars where he is serving life in prison for the heartless execution style shooting murders of his wife, Maggie, 52, and sone Paul, 22 in June 2021.

But the insurance company acknowledged it would have to wait until later this year to question the 55-year-old monster who faces two other money-making fraud cases in federal and state courts.

“Mr. Murdaugh, the first-named Defendant in this case, has requested that he be protected from deposition until after his trial on state criminal charges, a trial set to begin on November 27, Nautilus is amenable to this request, and respectfully requests that the Court authorize Nautilus to take Mr. Murdaugh’s deposition following the conclusion of his upcoming trial,” the court documents stated.

Article continues below advertisement
alexmurdagh wife
Source: Facebook

Murdaugh was convicted of murdering his wife Maggie and son, Paul, in 2021.

Murdaugh was indicted by a state grand jury for the same fraud scheme involving Satterfield’s after he steered her unwitting sons to his accomplices, attorney Cory Fleming and Chad Westendorf, who served as trustee to handle the payout.

Murdaugh pocketed $3.8 million from the nefarious ruse – while Fleming and Westendorf siphoned the rest. Satterfield’s sons also sued Murdaugh and his cohorts.

Last month, Murdaugh plead guilty to 22 charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering in federal court in a similar scheme to rob clients at his personal injury law firm to pay off personal loans and expenses. He faces 150 years in prison.

MORE ON:
Alex Murdaugh
Article continues below advertisement
alexmurdaugh
Source: MEGA

Murdaugh also pled guilty in federal court to an elaborate scheme to steal insurance money from the estate of his housekeeper.

His accomplice, banker Russell Laffitte, was convicted in November 2022 of similar charges and sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

“Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes were extensive, brazen, and callous,” South Carolina U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs said last month. “He stole indiscriminately from his clients, from his law firm, and from others who trusted him.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
alex murdaugh
Source: MEGA

The insurance company sued Murdaugh earlier this year seeking the money he stole from his clients.

Nautilus also requested permission to interrogate Laffitte, who is not a co-defendant, because he was responsible for steering the ill-gotten gains for the Murdaugh.

“Nautilus seeks leave to depose Mr. Laffitte about his knowledge regarding Mr. Murdaugh’s scheme to defraud Nautilus, his decision not to serve as the Personal Representative for the Estate of Gloria Satterfield,” the documents stated.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.