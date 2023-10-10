Dead Man Talking: Convicted Killer Alex Murdaugh To Be Grilled Under Oath in Prison Over Alleged Insurance Fraud Scheme

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is expected to be deposed by an insurance company that sued him for pocketing millions after the death of his housekeeper and other clients, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Nautilus Insurance Company slammed Murdaugh and two accomplices with a lawsuit accusing the trio of a nefarious scheme to bamboozle the firm with false claims – along with robbing the heirs of housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who died in a 2018 trip and fall accident at his South Carolina house.

“The scope of Murdaugh’s depravity is without precedent in Western jurisprudence,” the firm’s lawsuit charged.