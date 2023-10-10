Dead Man Talking: Convicted Killer Alex Murdaugh To Be Grilled Under Oath in Prison Over Alleged Insurance Fraud Scheme
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is expected to be deposed by an insurance company that sued him for pocketing millions after the death of his housekeeper and other clients, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Nautilus Insurance Company slammed Murdaugh and two accomplices with a lawsuit accusing the trio of a nefarious scheme to bamboozle the firm with false claims – along with robbing the heirs of housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who died in a 2018 trip and fall accident at his South Carolina house.
“The scope of Murdaugh’s depravity is without precedent in Western jurisprudence,” the firm’s lawsuit charged.
Nautilus filed court documents on October 4, 2023, seeking permission to grill Murdaugh behind bars where he is serving life in prison for the heartless execution style shooting murders of his wife, Maggie, 52, and sone Paul, 22 in June 2021.
But the insurance company acknowledged it would have to wait until later this year to question the 55-year-old monster who faces two other money-making fraud cases in federal and state courts.
“Mr. Murdaugh, the first-named Defendant in this case, has requested that he be protected from deposition until after his trial on state criminal charges, a trial set to begin on November 27, Nautilus is amenable to this request, and respectfully requests that the Court authorize Nautilus to take Mr. Murdaugh’s deposition following the conclusion of his upcoming trial,” the court documents stated.
Murdaugh was indicted by a state grand jury for the same fraud scheme involving Satterfield’s after he steered her unwitting sons to his accomplices, attorney Cory Fleming and Chad Westendorf, who served as trustee to handle the payout.
Murdaugh pocketed $3.8 million from the nefarious ruse – while Fleming and Westendorf siphoned the rest. Satterfield’s sons also sued Murdaugh and his cohorts.
Last month, Murdaugh plead guilty to 22 charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering in federal court in a similar scheme to rob clients at his personal injury law firm to pay off personal loans and expenses. He faces 150 years in prison.
His accomplice, banker Russell Laffitte, was convicted in November 2022 of similar charges and sentenced to seven years in federal prison.
“Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes were extensive, brazen, and callous,” South Carolina U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs said last month. “He stole indiscriminately from his clients, from his law firm, and from others who trusted him.
Nautilus also requested permission to interrogate Laffitte, who is not a co-defendant, because he was responsible for steering the ill-gotten gains for the Murdaugh.
“Nautilus seeks leave to depose Mr. Laffitte about his knowledge regarding Mr. Murdaugh’s scheme to defraud Nautilus, his decision not to serve as the Personal Representative for the Estate of Gloria Satterfield,” the documents stated.