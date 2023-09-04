Convicted Killer Alex Murdaugh Demands Fresh Murder Trial Based on 'Newly Discovered Evidence'

"I'm not prepared to sit here and say that it encompasses him as a whole, but certainly, I think there are characteristics where you look at the manipulation and the lies and the carrying out of that such and I think that is a fair assessment," he told Fox Nation for the outlet’s upcoming docuseries, The Fall of the House of Murdaugh.

Buster also maintained his father’s innocence and admitted that he still does not believe the older Murdaugh murdered Maggie and Paul Murdaugh on the family’s South Carolina property on June 7, 2021.

