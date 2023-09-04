Convicted Killer Alex Murdaugh Demands Fresh Murder Trial Based on 'Newly Discovered Evidence'
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh demanded a fresh murder trial this week following “newly discovered evidence” in the case, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come six months after Murdaugh was found guilty of the June 2021 double murder of his wife and son, his lawyers released a short statement on Monday in which they claimed to have obtained mysterious “newly discovered evidence.”
Lawyers Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin said they will share more information about the alleged new evidence during a press conference scheduled for Tuesday, but they plan to use the “newly discovered evidence” to secure a retrial for their already convicted client.
According to the Independent, Tuesday’s anticipated press conference is scheduled for 2:30 PM outside the South Carolina State House near the Court of Appeals in Columbia.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June 2021 on March 2.
Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison on March 3, and he is currently serving out his sentence at the McCormick Correctional Institution in South Carolina.
The news of the alleged and mysterious “newly obtained evidence” on Monday came just a few days after Murdaugh’s only surviving son – Buster Murdaugh – broke his silence about his father’s guilty conviction last week.
According to Buster, his convicted murderer father displays characteristics close to those of a psychopath.
"I'm not prepared to sit here and say that it encompasses him as a whole, but certainly, I think there are characteristics where you look at the manipulation and the lies and the carrying out of that such and I think that is a fair assessment," he told Fox Nation for the outlet’s upcoming docuseries, The Fall of the House of Murdaugh.
Buster also maintained his father’s innocence and admitted that he still does not believe the older Murdaugh murdered Maggie and Paul Murdaugh on the family’s South Carolina property on June 7, 2021.
"I do not think that he could be affiliated with endangering my mother and brother," Buster told Fox Nation host Martha MacCallum during an interview for the upcoming series. "We have been here for a while now and that’s been my stance."
“I think I set myself up to be safe,” Buster continued before suggesting that the real double murderer is still on the loose. “But yes, when I go to bed at night, I have a fear that there is somebody that is still out there.”
The news of the alleged “newly obtained evidence” to help Murdaugh secure a retrial also came just days after it was revealed the disgraced lawyer-turned-convicted killer lost certain prison privileges after he was caught recording calls for the upcoming Fox Nation documentary.
According to the incident report, Murdaugh was accused of abusing his telephone privileges to “communicate with the news media for his own gain.”