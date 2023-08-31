Convicted Killer Alex Murdaugh Loses Prison Phone and Tablet Privileges After Recording Calls for Documentary
Alex Murdaugh recently had his prison phone and tablet access revoked after his lawyer recorded a conversation for an upcoming documentary about the convicted killer, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The development comes as the 54-year-old killer serves a double life sentence for the 2021 murder of his wife and son.
According to an incident report, Murdaugh was accused of abusing his telephone privileges to “communicate with the news media for his own gain.”
The incident reportedly occurred during a conversation with his lawyer, Jim Griffin, on June 10.
Prison officials found that Griffin had recorded Murdaugh, who read excerpts from a journal he kept while standing trial earlier this year for killing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, in June 2021.
Griffin reportedly intended to use the information from the recordings for an upcoming three-part Fox Nation docuseries titled The Fall of the House of Murdaugh, which is also set to feature an interview with Murdaugh's only surviving son, Buster Murdaugh.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections took action against Murdaugh due to the violations.
"Your actions, whether you intended or not, assisted Mr. Murdaugh in violating our policy and could jeopardize your telephonic communications with him in the future,” SCDOC Assistant Deputy Director of Operations Dennis Patterson wrote in an email to Griffin on August 30.
According to the SCDOC spokesperson Chrysti Shain, inmates are not allowed to participate in interviews because the department believes “that victims of a crime should be spared from seeing or hearing the person who victimized them or their family members on the news.”
Meanwhile, Murdaugh also lost his tablet privileges earlier this summer when it was discovered that he had used the device to record selfies – some of which showed him sitting topless in his cell.
In addition to the phone and tablet privileges, Murdaugh's canteen privileges were also reportedly revoked for 30 days after he violated prison rules by using another inmate's PIN number to make a phone call on August 9.
The department will reportedly determine when Murdaugh will regain the revoked privileges.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Murdaugh is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the McCormick Correctional Institution in South Carolina.
Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son on March 2, 2023. He was sentenced to life in prison one day later on March 3.
In addition to his conviction for the murder of his wife and son, Murdaugh also faces upwards of 100 other state charges – including money laundering, wire fraud, and embezzlement.
Murdaugh is set to plead guilty in federal court on September 21 for stealing nearly $8 million from his disabled clients when he worked as a personal injury attorney.