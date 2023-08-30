Murdaugh Murders: My Dad Has Characteristics of a Psychopath, but He’s Innocent, Declares Son Buster
Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, recently agreed that his convicted killer father has characteristics of a psychopath, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Buster also maintained that his father is innocent regarding the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh two years ago.
In a sudden development to come months after Alex Murdaugh, 65, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the June 2021 murders of his wife and eldest son, Buster sat down for a tell-all interview with Fox News host Martha MacCallum.
The interview was part of the upcoming Fox Nation series The Fall of the House of Murdaugh, and Buster discussed his father and the murders of his mother and brother at length.
When asked by MacCallum whether Buster believed his father to be a psychopath, the 26-year-old Murdaugh admitted that it was a “fair assessment.”
"I'm not prepared to sit here and say that it encompasses him as a whole, but certainly, I think there are characteristics where you look at the manipulation and the lies and the carrying out of that such and I think that is a fair assessment," Buster explained.
Also surprising was Buster’s claim that his father did not kill Maggie and Paul Murdaugh in June 2021 and that the real killer is “still out there.”
"I do not think that he could be affiliated with endangering my mother and brother," Buster said in one clip from the upcoming three-part series. "We have been here for a while now and that’s been my stance."
“I think I set myself up to be safe,” Buster continued. “But yes, when I go to bed at night, I have a fear that there is somebody that is still out there.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Buster also spoke about Stephen Smith – a high school classmate who was found dead near the Murdaugh family home in South Carolina after a suspected hit-and-run in July 2015.
Buster was accused of having a romantic relationship with Smith, although the 26-year-old Murdaugh denied those allegations and claimed he “never had anything to do” with Smith’s 2015 death.
"I never had anything to do with his murder and I never had anything to do with him on a physical level of any regard," Buster asserted during another portion of the upcoming Fox Nation series.
"The night Stephen was killed, I was at our Edisto Beach house," he continued. “I mean, it has harmed my reputation. I mean, people perceive me as a murderer."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Buster’s interview with Fox Nation came nearly six months after Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June 2021.