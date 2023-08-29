Buster Murdaugh's Tell-All: Surviving Son of Double Murderer Denies Gay Relationship With Stephen Smith, Claims to Have No Involvement in Death
Buster Murdaugh, the surviving son of convicted double murderer Alex Murdaugh, addressed speculation about his own involvement in the death of his high school classmate Stephen Smith in an explosive new interview.
After months of remaining tight-lipped, RadarOnline.com can confirm that Buster broke his silence and said he still believes his dad did not kill his mother, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and his brother, Paul Murdaugh, 22.
Buster also utilized the chance to set the record straight when it came to rumors surrounding the death of his former baseball team member. "I never had anything to do with his murder and I never had anything to do with him on a physical level of any regard," the 26-year-old declared about his fellow pupil, who died in July 2015.
Smith was an openly gay teenager, and his body was found in the middle of Sandy Run Road in Hampton, South Carolina. His death was initially ruled a hit-and-run, but it was later discovered he suffered head trauma, leading many including the victim's own mother to believe Alex's eldest son was involved.
Buster shared his alibi during a shock interview with FOX Nation host Martha MacCallum airing this week. The FOX Nation documentary series titled The Fall of the House of Murdaugh premieres on August 31.
"The night Stephen was killed, I was at our Edisto Beach house," Buster clarified, claiming that he was with his late mom and brother. When asked how the speculation impacted him, Buster responded with another question.
"I don't want to be rude here, but have you ever been accused of murdering somebody?" he asked. "Well, let me tell you, this is very, very, very, very, very, it's a terrible thing to place on somebody with absolutely no fact. I mean, it has harmed my reputation. I mean, people perceive me as a murderer."
During his interview, Buster said he believes Alex is innocent despite the disgraced legal scion being found guilty of the crimes in June 2021 and being sentenced to two consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole.
Buster admitted he fears the killer remains on the loose.
"I do not think that he could be affiliated with endangering my mother and brother," Buster said about his father's trial, suggesting that Alex may be a psychopath but not a cold-blooded killer. "We have been here for a while now and that's been my stance."
Buster also blasted Judge Newman for a remark he said at the end of the trial, claiming he went "too far" with his comment about Alex visiting Paul and Maggie when he sleeps.
"I think that's just another one of his clever little lines to suggest that he agrees with the guilty verdict," Buster added. "I think he was very straightforward about that. And I think it was just a kind of a cruel analogy to be throwing out."