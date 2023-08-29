Buster Murdaugh's Tell-All: Surviving Son of Double Murderer Denies Gay Relationship With Stephen Smith, Claims to Have No Involvement in Death

Buster shared his alibi during a shock interview with FOX Nation host Martha MacCallum airing this week. The FOX Nation documentary series titled The Fall of the House of Murdaugh premieres on August 31.

"The night Stephen was killed, I was at our Edisto Beach house," Buster clarified, claiming that he was with his late mom and brother. When asked how the speculation impacted him, Buster responded with another question.

"I don't want to be rude here, but have you ever been accused of murdering somebody?" he asked. "Well, let me tell you, this is very, very, very, very, very, it's a terrible thing to place on somebody with absolutely no fact. I mean, it has harmed my reputation. I mean, people perceive me as a murderer."