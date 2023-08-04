Key Detective in Alex Murdaugh Double-Murder Investigation Tragically Loses Daughter, 3, After Crashing SUV Into Tree
A Colleton County police officer who played an important role in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder investigation is mourning the sudden loss of his 3-year-old daughter after his SUV crashed into a tree, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Sheriff's Office announced with "great sorrow" the death of Carter Greene, the daughter of CCSO Detective Sgt. Daniel Greene and his former wife, Ashley Taylor Greene.
Sgt. Greene was one of the first local officers on the scene on the very night Alex's wife, Maggie, and son Paul Murdaugh were fatally shot at their rural Colleton County estate.
Greene later took the stand and helped convict Murdaugh of both murders during a six-week trial in Walterboro in February/March of 2023, Greenville News reported.
A press release said Sgt. Greene and his loved ones were involved in a single-vehicle crash on July 30 around 11:30 AM after losing control. Greene was off-duty and driving his county-issued SUV when it "left the road" and struck a tree, according to police.
"CARE Flight med-e-vaced his daughter to MUSC for medical treatment, where she was later pronounced deceased due to the severity of her injuries," the Sheriff's Office said about Greene's 3-year-old. "Colleton Fire-Rescue also transported him, his current wife, and another child to MUSC to treat severe, non-life-threatening injuries."
Ashley mourned her family's unimaginable loss in a Facebook post shared Thursday.
"I'll never understand why you had to leave us, or how we're supposed to live this life without you. I am so lost without you and I am so angry," the toddler's mother said in a heartbreaking tribute. "This will never make sense to me. You were taken from me way too soon. God knows I need you here. I just wish I could hear you say 'I love you more' one more time, and give you all the bear hugs in the world."
Many have shared messages expressing their condolences to Sgt. Greene and his loved ones following his contributions to the Murdaugh case.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in March that Murdaugh's new maximum-security prison, Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia, South Carolina, had a shocking history.
The prison had been accused of fostering an environment for sexual assault, encouraging physical fights among inmates, and having a horrible track record with its officers while housing some of the worst and most violent offenders.
Just last month, photos of the disgraced attorney emerged showing him lounging in his cell shirtless while adjusting to life behind bars. The images were reportedly obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by YouTuber Phone Calls From Prison.
The pics were published weeks before news broke that Russell Laffitte, who assisted Murdaugh in stealing over $2 million from clients' legal settlements, was sentenced to seven years in prison for his financial crimes.