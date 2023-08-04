Key Detective in Alex Murdaugh Double-Murder Investigation Tragically Loses Daughter, 3, After Crashing SUV Into Tree

Sgt. Greene was one of the first local officers on the scene on the very night Alex's wife, Maggie, and son Paul Murdaugh were fatally shot at their rural Colleton County estate.

Greene later took the stand and helped convict Murdaugh of both murders during a six-week trial in Walterboro in February/March of 2023, Greenville News reported.

A press release said Sgt. Greene and his loved ones were involved in a single-vehicle crash on July 30 around 11:30 AM after losing control. Greene was off-duty and driving his county-issued SUV when it "left the road" and struck a tree, according to police.