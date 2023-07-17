Jailhouse Photos: Leaked Images Show Topless Double Murderer Alex Murdaugh Inside South Carolina Prison Cell
Photos of convicted murdered and disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh were leaked, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Murdaugh has been keeping himself busy at South Carolina's McCormick Correctional Institution by using a prison-issued iPad.
The photos released show the disbarred attorney passing on the device as he serves two consecutive life sentences for the 2021 murders of his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul.
According to the YouTube channel Phone Calls from Prison, the images were obtained through the South Carolina Department of Corrections via a Freedom of Information request.
Tablets were issued to inmates so that they can play games and watch movies behind bars.
Murdaugh appeared to be an active user — and frequently snapped shirtless photos of himself.
In some images, Murdaugh was dressed in his khaki prison-issued digs. Others featured him in a plain white t-shirt or bare-chested.
"Alex Murdaugh’s Only Fans premiere," YouTuber joked in another video of the leaked photos. "I’m only kidding. But we have some leaked selfies. I’m sure he didn’t want these bad boys getting out."
In addition to entertainment, the Youtube creator confirmed that the tablets were also equipped for messaging and video calls.
Pablo explained the tablets came at a price, with movies costing money to view. Basic features like games and music streaming were believed to be free.
"[Inmates] can also send messages like emails to your approved people who you're allowed to communicate with," Pablo told his subscribers. "But you also have video call visits on there."
Murdaugh appeared to be using the tablet for video calls in some of the photos, as he was seen wearing headphones connected to the device.
The leaked photos followed an audio call between Murdaugh and his only surviving son Buster, shortly after the former attorney began his consecutive life sentences behind bars.
In the audio clip, Buster appeared stone cold as he rushed his father off the phone call on his way to luxury Hilton Head Island for a post-trial vacation.